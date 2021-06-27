Every WWE Superstar who has been released so far in 2021

2021 has been the year of many things for WWE. It's been the year of the ThunderDome, the rise of 'The Head of the Table' Roman Reigns and also, it seems, the year of releases.

We're only at the end of June, but already WWE has made four separate rounds of releases in as many months, meaning that several WWE Superstars have been let go from the company.

The first round of releases came shortly after WrestleMania on April 15th, 2021, and ten WWE Superstars were released at that time. In May, several NXT stars were released on the 19th. June saw two lots of releases, with six Superstars released on the 2nd and thirteen more on June 25th.

That's a lot of wrestlers who have lost their WWE jobs this year. So let's take a look at every, now, former WWE Superstar that was released in 2021.

#5. Every WWE Superstar released on April 15th, 2021

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

The WWE releases that came on April 15th, 2021 were probably the most expected as WWE usually trims its roster a little bit in the weeks after WrestleMania as an annual ritual.

With that being said, there were still a few names that got released during this time that many people would have considered a shock.

Perhaps the biggest name among those people thought shocking was the release of Samoa Joe, who did a stellar job on Monday Night RAW as part of the commentary team. However, Joe is now back with WWE working as William Regal's Special Enforcer on NXT.

Thank you for all the love @CassieLee & I are getting from the latest @offherchops episode.

It was SO scary to record but we both wanted to open up about our struggles with eating disorders in the hopes of helping others struggling too.

Let’s be there for each other pork chops ♥️ — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) June 11, 2021

Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Mickie James were some other releases at the time that people perhaps didn't expect. Kay and Royce are now going by their real names, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, and have started a podcast together, whilst Mickie James is now involved with wrestling promotion, NWA.

Other names released at the time were Chelsea Green, who never really got going in WWE, former Heavy Machinery tag team member Tucker, former Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto, former NXT Champion Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley and one half of Blake and Murphy, Wesley Blake.

The full list can be seen below.

Samoa Joe Chelsea Green Peyton Royce Billie Kaye Mickie James Tucker Kalisto Wesley Blake Bo Dallas Mojo Rawley

Joe is the only superstar off this list to have found a home with a new wrestling promotion, although he was signed back to WWE. The others on the list still have a little while left on their non-compete contracts, but expect to see many of them elsewhere.

