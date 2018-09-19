Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Everything good and bad about breaking Rusev Day

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.69K   //    19 Sep 2018, 16:31 IST

A
Aiden English turned on Rusev.

Rusev Day was one of the most over tag teams in WWE. They were consistently cheered in every arena they set their foot into. Both Rusev and Aiden English played crucial roles in its success.

Even though WWE has been teasing their split for a while now, everything seemed okay when they won the tag team tournament to become the number 1 contender to SmackDown tag team championship. However, a slight miscommunication between Aiden and Rusev helped The New Day to retain their tag team championship.

In the latest episode of SmackDown Live, The Shakespeare of Song turned heel on Rusev after the latter lost his United States Championship Match against Shinsuke Nakamura. He repeatedly assaulted Rusev with his mic.

This was out of the blue since everyone expected the Bulgarian Brute to ditch his manager. This is, on one hand, a good idea since this will allow Rusev to resume his single's career. But every coin has a flip side. And today, we will be looking at everything good and bad about breaking one of the most entertaining tag teams in WWE.

#1 BAD - Aiden English will go back to being irrelevant

Aiden Engli
Aiden English and Simon Gotch.

Other than having a few good matches against Randy Orton, Aiden English did not do anything noticeable since joining the main roster other than being a part of Rusev Day. His tag team run with Simon Gotch was not impressive and his singles run after the departure of Simon Gotch is almost non-existent.

There is no way Aiden is going over in this feud and after losing this feud, the Drama King will go back to being irrelevant again. Aiden will most probably get lost in the shuffles as the WWE roster is stacked at the moment.

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
