Everything to know about WWE NXT star Wendy Choo

WWE NXT 2.0 star Wendy Choo has caught the eye of the WWE Universe with her unique new gimmick.

Choo, real-name Karen Yu, made her re-debut in early 2022. She teamed up with Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta in a six-woman tag team bout against Amari Miller, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter.

Now that Choo has become an NXT 2.0 regular, here's everything you need to know about the WWE Superstar.

Hailing from Queens, New York, Wendy Choo has been a part of WWE since 2018. She made her debut by entering the 2018 Mae Young Classic, as she lost to Xia Li in the first round.

In 2019, the former Karen Q was officially signed to WWE, competing under the NXT brand. A few months later, she was repackaged as Mei Ying, the leader of a mysterious faction known as Tian Sha. Ying also recruited Xia Li & Big Boa into her group.

Before signing with WWE, she competed on the independent circuit, much like many successful pro wrestlers. Wendy competed for Victory Pro Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and Beyond Wrestling promotions. She has also competed for IMPACT Wrestling at RISE 9: RISE Of The Knockouts.

Wendy Choo has suffered just one loss since being repackaged on WWE NXT 2.0

Since being repackaged under her new gimmick, Wendy Choo has suffered one loss on NXT 2.0. Her only defeat was against newcomer Tiffany Stratton.

Choo's first singles victory under her new gimmick was against Amari Miller. The fast-rising NXT star seems more adapted to tag team wrestling at the moment as she's been highly successful teaming up with a partner.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Choo teamed up with Dakota Kai. The two seemed to be on the same page as they defeated Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta to advance to the next round of the Dusty Classic.

