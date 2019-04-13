Everything we know about Sasha Banks wanting to quit WWE so far

Sasha Banks is done with WWE?

One big story has emerged from the ashes of WrestleMania weekend and the RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania, and that is the status of Sasha Banks within the WWE, with one half of the tag-team 'Boss 'N' Hug Connection' reported to be unhappy and wanting out of the company.

This all stemmed from Banks posting a cryptic message on Twitter and then announcing via social media that she'd pulled out of a public televised appearance on the 'Wendy Williams' show. After that the floodgates opened and reports came in left, right and center on what exactly is happening with Sasha Banks.

There are so many reports and there've been so many twists and turns in this story already that I thought I'd make things easier for people by collating everything we so far and putting it all in once place, and in the order everything allegedly happened.

I guess the best place to start is the beginning.

#1 Sasha Banks' title reigns and losing the Women's Tag-Team Titles at WrestleMania 35

'The Boss 'N' Hug Connection' lose their titles, starting this whole saga

Sasha Banks is a four-time Raw Women's Champion, a one-time NXT Womens Champion and also the Inaugural WWE Women's Tag-Team Champion, alongside Bayley in 'The Boss 'N' Hug Connection'.

She's one of WWE's most successful Superstars having broken a number of records and firsts for a female wrestler in the WWE, but there is a niggling and underlying element that undercuts all of this - the length of Banks' title reigns.

On the main roster, despite winning four separate Raw Championships, Bank's title reigns come in at a combined 82 days. The longest she's ever held that title is 27 days. These are pitifully short title reigns.

But when Banks and Bayley became inaugural Women's Tag-Team Champions after campaigning tirelessly backstage for WWE to introduced the belts it looked like they were going to get a lengthy run with those titles.

This obviously didn't happen as just 46 days later they dropped them to the IIconics during the Fatal Fourway Women's Tag-Team Title match at WrestleMania 35. This seems to be where and why everything started

