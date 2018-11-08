Everything you wanted to know about WWE weapons

Some of the weapons used in the WWE are extremely dangerous

Wrestling is one of the biggest sports in the industry and has played a major role in in the development of other combat sports that have branched out from it.

WWE is one of the biggest companies which is leading from the front and has revolutionized the wrestling industry by taking it further and making it a huge part of sports entertainment.

Even those who had never watched wrestling before has been glued to their TV screens to watch the next episode of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live in order to ensure that they don’t miss a storyline.

However, almost everything that is performed in the WWE is purely for entertainment, and therefore, done in kayfabe. This has resulted in the wrestling industry as a whole receive some heat from other combat sports, yet it has become the largest branch of combat sports.

Similarly, not just the storylines are scripted, but the action that takes place in the middle of the ring is also performed after years of practice and is staged in a manner that ensures that the wrestlers take the least amount of damage possible and are protected from injuries.

During many matches, we’ve seen wrestlers use various weapons against their opponents to gain either a fair or an unfair advantage over them. These weapons too are not of usual standards and most are constructed in a special way for the WWE.

Let’s take a look at the most widely used weapons in the WWE and the hidden secrets behind them.

#7 Kendo Sticks

Kendo sticks are widely used

Kendo Sticks are one of the most common weapons that wrestlers use in the ring in the WWE. Kendo sticks are probably the lightest weapons that wrestlers use too, making it very easy for them to control their strikes.

Kendo sticks are entirely made out of hollow wood. This is noticeable when the stick breaks right after a couple of shots. The stick is reinforced with tape from both ends in order to ensure that the ends don’t split after a shot and cause the wrestlers any cuts or penetrating injuries.

Kendo sticks are easily breakable too and are also used as a method to demonstrate a wrestlers’ strength when they easily break it in half.

Nonetheless, the weapon can cause a lot of pain and injuries too, but it’s nothing compared to what wrestlers can withstand.

Tommy Dreamer is the most notable wrestler who has always used the tool to his benefit and even has had special gimmick matches based on the weapon. A popular bout between Brock Lesnar and Dreamer on Raw in 2002 saw the two compete in a Singapore Cane Match. Lesnar did not use the weapon even once in the match in order to stamp his authority as The Beast who didn’t require a weapon.

The most forgettable use of the kendo stick was between former Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Bayley when Kurt Angle booked a Kendo stick Pole match between the two for Extreme Rules pay-per-view in 2017.

