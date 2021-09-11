Ex-WWE manager gives his thoughts on Logan Paul being featured on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Logan Paul's involvement on WWE programming. The internet celebrity has appeared quite a few times on SmackDown this year.

On the latest edition of SmackDown's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell, Sid Pullar III, and Rick Ucchino reviewed last night's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage.

As they were discussing Atalanta Hawks star Trae Young's heel heat at Madison Square Garden on the show, Mantell pointed out the reaction Logan Paul got last week. He even said he and his brother, Jake, are as hot as anybody right now in terms of heel heat.

"But WWE, they got the (Paul) guys. They got the (Paul) brothers. They're as hot as anybody right now. They even are well-known boxers," Mantell said.

You can check out Dutch Mantell's review of last night's WWE and AEW shows by clicking here or by viewing the video embedded above.

Paul was a part of the WrestleMania feud between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. He initially appeared as Zayn's special guest and was ringside for the match at WrestleMania, before shoving The Great Liberator after the match. Owens would hit the Stunner on Logan Paul afterward.

However, that was not the last of his appearances in WWE. Paul was a guest on John Morrison's talk show on RAW and returned to SmackDown last week, once again opposite Kevin Owens. The internet celebrity was brought out by Happy Corbin, on the KO Show. The fans were electric in their boos for him.

What will be the payoff to Logan Paul's most recent WWE appearance?

While Jake has not appeared on WWE programming, Logan Paul may be fully embedded in it for now. His appearance last week seemed to kickstart a full-blown angle between him and Kevin Owens, with Happy Corbin as his muscle.

Also Read

The heel reactions Paul was getting could lead to some great moments down the line. Fans would love to see Owens give him his comeuppance once again, potentially in a match. Logan Paul's boxing history means there is a chance that he will step in the ring for a wrestling match.

Edited by Daniel Wood