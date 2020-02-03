Ex-WWE employee reveals major difference between AEW and Vince McMahon's company

Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

AEW have a host of former WWE personnel in their ranks, some of whom were prominent players in their respective roles.

One former WWE employee is ring announcer Justin Roberts, who was with WWE for over a decade before leaving in 2014.

While speaking to Wrestling Observer Radio recently, Roberts revealed the major difference between AEW and Vince McMahon's WWE:

Everything is completely different. In AEW, Tony Khan is a super nice guy who wants to put on the best possible show and has surrounded himself with great minds along with great talent. He wants us to have the perfect balance of work and life. To do this on Wednesdays and then have the rest of the week to enjoy yourself before coming back next Wednesday is great. We all hang out together after the show and on Tuesday nights we get together for a meeting. They just make it such a fun atmosphere here.

Roberts has seemingly taken a shot at WWE and how AEW has corrected all the mistakes WWE made or even still make.

We've seen the likes of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Arn Anderson, to name a few, switch sides, moving from WWE to AEW. We could see more personnel join AEW as the brand becomes bigger and draws more attention.