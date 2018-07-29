WWE News: Ex- WWE Star Brian Christopher passes away after suicide attempt

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 7.83K // 29 Jul 2018, 23:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brian Christopher was part of the 'Too Cool' team with Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty

Former WWE star, Brian Christopher passed away after a suicide attempt while he was in jail. Better known during his time in WWE as Grand Master Sexay, Christopher had been hospitalised on the 28th of July, after a suicide attempt in his jail cell.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Unfortunately, his condition was too dire, and he did not recover from the injuries he had sustained in the attempt. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that he passed away the following day, on the 29th of July.

Just to confirm, Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Lawler and Brickhouse Brown have all passed away. Very sad day for pro wrestling. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 29, 2018

He was found in his cell after the attempted suicide on Saturday, and sources close to Prowrestlingsheet revealed that his condition had been extremely serious.

He had been arrested earlier in the month for a DUI as well as avoiding the police. This is not the first time Christopher faced trouble with the police.

When the first reports of his hospitalisation emerged, it appeared as if it was only a matter of time before he passed away due to the seriousness of his condition.

Christopher was the son of famous WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler. He had a successful career in WWE, and was part of the tag team, Too Cool, with Scotty 2 Hotty.

Rikishi later joined the group, to make the team one of the biggest fan favourites of the time with their dance moves and in-ring antics during the bouts. He had a couple of other runs with the company, but none were quite as successful. He spent more of his time on the Independent scene wrestling.

The last time that he was seen in WWE was as part of the Too Cool team when he made a surprise return with Scotty 2 Hotty to take on Ascension in NXT back in 2014.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Sportskeeda are with the Lawler family at this time of mourning.