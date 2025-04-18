Ex-WWE star to return after 3 years; shocking betrayal from boyfriend? 4 potential finishes to Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe is in for a blockbuster match this weekend. The reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her title against 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On the April 4th edition of SmackDown, things turned personal between the two when they allegedly went off-script during their promo, while building toward their 'Mania feud. They fired personal shots at each other, mentioning their dating lives, much to the suppose of many.

While the championship bout may be billed as a regular one-on-one encounter, things might get more dramatic and intense. Given their real-life issues, it has opened multiple possibilities for the finish of this bout. On that note, take a look at four potential finishes for the Women’s Title match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton:

#4. WWE legend returns and helps Charlotte Flair win her 15th title

16-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair might return during the Women's Title match and help his daughter win her 15th World Title by distracting Tiffany Stratton with his signature heel tactics.

The Nature Boy has been in Charlotte Flair’s corner in the past as her manager and has helped her capture some big wins over major names. Flair could reunite with his daughter and help her win against Stratton by returning to WWE after a three-year hiatus.

#3. Tiffany Stratton’s real-life boyfriend could betray her at WrestleMania

During their infamous promo on SmackDown, when Tiffany Stratton took digs at Charlotte Flair’s failed marriages, in retaliation, The Queen asked the Buff Barbie what her real-life boyfriend and RAW star Ludwig Kaiser was doing in her DMs.

Although Ludwig reacted to the rumors and indirectly clarified that the claims made are false, WWE has a long history of turning real-life stuff into a storyline.

In a shocking twist, Kaiser could interrupt the title match and betray his girlfriend and align himself with Charlotte Flair, helping her win the championship.

#2. Tiffany Stratton nails a clear win over Flair

The Buff Barbie is undoubtedly the future of WWE’s women's division and has a lot to offer. Charlotte Flair has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career, having 14 World Title reigns under her belt.

To establish Stratton as a bigger superstar, the Stamford-based promotion could book her to get a clear win over Charlotte Flair, similar to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Since beating The Queen, Mami hasn’t looked back.

#1. Charlotte Flair’s old foe returns

The Creative team could have some interesting plans for 'Mania featuring a former Divas Champion. Paige (aka Saraya), who recently parted ways with AEW, has a lot of history with Charlotte Flair. She could return to the Stamford-based promotion during Flair’s title match at WrestleMania 41.

Paige could distract Charlotte Flair, giving Tiffany Stratton a perfect opening to fire back and retain her Women’s Championship. The Anti-Diva returning in a title bout could be the most convincing comeback.

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More