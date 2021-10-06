Braun Strowman on his failed MITB cash-in attempt on Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman shared his views on his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt on Roman Reigns in 2018 which was stopped by The Shield.

Braun Strowman recently did an AMA on his official Twitter handle and answered a bunch of fan questions. The former WWE Superstar was asked about the time The Shield interfered in his Money in the Bank cash-in on Roman Reigns back in 2018.

Strowman kept his response short, simply stating that he did his job that night.

Braun Strowman would cash in on Roman Reigns again, failing this time around as well

Braun Strowman won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the namesake pay-per-view in 2018. He announced he would cash in on the winner of the Universal title match at SummerSlam. During the match, Brock Lesnar attacked Strowman and rendered him incapable of cashing in on Roman Reigns following his victory.

Strowman tried to cash in on the new Universal Champion Roman Reigns the next night on RAW. The Shield attacked Strowman before the match officially kicked off.

The Hounds of Justice beat Strowman up before delivering a devastating Triple Powerbomb through the announce table. The show went off air following the attack, and WWE later released footage of what happened after the show.

The clip embedded below shows Strowman lying on the floor, clutching his Money in the Bank contract. At the end, The Shield celebrated with their signature pose on the entrance ramp.

Braun Strowman then announced a cash-in on Roman Reigns on the road to WWE Hell in a Cell 2018. The two had a brutal outing inside Hell in a Cell for almost 25 minutes. The match ended in a "no contest" after Brock Lesnar interfered and launched an attack on both competitors.

What do you think of Strowman's short-lived run with the Money in the Bank briefcase? Do you believe WWE handled it well?

