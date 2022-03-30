"Nothing about the injury" - Ex-WWE veteran explains how Bobby Lashley's return should've been ahead of WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Vince Russo explained how Bobby Lashley's return on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW should've been handled.

Lashley was on the shelf for a few weeks but finally made his return to WWE programming this past Monday night. Immediately after his return, The Almighty went after Omos to set up a feud just days before the Show Of Shows.

Vince Russo has now explained how WWE should've booked Lashley's return, claiming that there was no focus on his recent injury or his rehabilitation

"The proper way to do that. Go back a couple of weeks and tell the story and tell the story, he wants to be at WrestleMania and he's training and doctors are telling him, you're not giving enough time, families involved. Then interview him the week before, I'm ready, I'm going to be there, nevermind what they say, I'm at a hundred percent, blah blah blah... let him talk about what the injury was. Then, you return him tonight and immediately almost goes after the injury and hurts Lashley, that's how you do it bro. Not the guy coming back, fresh as a daisy, ready to go, nothing about the injury, nothing about rehabilitation, nothing about how long he really should've been out, none of that." [34:58 onwards]

Bobby Lashley will aim for a big victory at WrestleMania 38

On this week's RAW, Bobby Lashley and Omos' feud was set up by WWE. The former WWE Champion got into a brawl against the former RAW Tag Team Champion and eventually took down the giant off his feet.

Lashley is currently on the back of the disappointment of losing the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber. However, the former champion will aim to get back on winning terms with a major victory at the Show Of Shows.

At last year's WrestleMania 37, Lashley opened the show against Drew McIntyre, successfully defending the WWE Title against The Scottish Psychopath in an incredible 18-minute showdown.

