Ex-WWE writer reveals new details about Brock Lesnar squashing Kofi Kingston

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn recently opened up about Brock Lesnar's controversial victory over Kofi Kingston.

On October 4, 2019, Lesnar defeated Kingston on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX to win the WWE Championship. The Beast Incarnate secured the win in just eight seconds after hitting his opponent with a single F-5.

Dunn spoke on the Public Enemies Podcast about the reason behind Kingston's abrupt title loss. He explained that WWE's higher-ups wanted Lesnar to look as strong as possible before his feud with Cain Velasquez began:

"I think the feeling was that Brock wasn't going back to Kofi," Dunn said. "He was going [to face] Cain and they wanted to build the Cain match, and they felt like that dominant of a performance was the way to do that. I think it s*cked." [48:39 – 49:04]

Lesnar retained the WWE Championship against Velasquez at Crown Jewel on October 31, 2019. The match between the former UFC rivals lasted only 88 seconds, with The Beast Incarnate quickly making his opponent submit.

WWE nixed Kofi Kingston's segment after his defeat to Brock Lesnar

Chris Dunn wrote for WWE between 2016 and 2021. He was there to witness the rise of Kofi Kingston in early 2019, which included the New Day member winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 from Daniel Bryan.

Many fans were critical of WWE's creative team for immediately removing Kingston from the title picture after his sudden loss to Brock Lesnar. According to Dunn, the popular superstar was originally supposed to address the defeat on the following episode of SmackDown:

"He was gonna have an interview the next week on SmackDown and be able to respond to it. Those types of promos are kind of make-or-break promos. Due to time, because it was at the end of the show, it was cut for time." [49:44 – 50:03]

The October 11, 2019, episode of SmackDown ended with Bayley defeating Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. On the same show, Kingston teamed up with Big E and Xavier Woods to beat AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

Do you think the Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston storyline should have lasted longer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Public Enemies Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes