Examining the potential of five announced NXT call-ups

The six wrestlers above will have a chance to help pull WWE out of its recent funk.

A week ago on Raw, the McMahons announced that several new things would help turn around the recent woes that the WWE was currently amidst.

One of their promises was of several new superstars debuting to help create new match-ups.

While the impact of any of those superstars being free agents from outside WWE is in question, several call-ups from NXT were announced.

They were also each included in a hype package for all of the call-ups.

Since the call-ups are certainly diverse, the jury is out as to who will have the best potential on the main roster.

Success in NXT doesn't always mean success on the main roster. Someone like Bo Dallas or the Ascension can speak to that.

Both were champions of NXT but neither have had what can be considered great WWE careers.

The announced call-ups from NXT include Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, the tag team of Heavy Machinery, Lars Sullivan and EC3.

Just who from the group above has the most potential on the main roster?

Here are the predicted rates of success for each call-up, ranked from least potential to the most potential.

The ranking doesn't reflect the wrestler's wrestling ability but rather how they will be perceived by and be booked by Vince McMahon.

#5 Heavy Machinery

Heavy Machinery might be fun, but will their act translate to the main roster?

While it's great for the big guys to get the call-up to the main roster, I'm not sure how much success they'll have.

They're a big hoss team as well as a comedic team. Will they be booked like the comedic team a la Breezango and the B Team? Will they be taken seriously as wrestling threats and strongmen?

Otiz Dozovic is a legitimate strongman and Tucker Knight has great athleticism for a man his size. Dozer's worm might lend us to believe they'll be a comedy act, but maybe that aspect of their gimmick is cut out prior to debuting on the main roster.

WWE hasn't put a great emphasis on tag team wrestling and a potential fringe team like Heavy Machinery might just get lost in the shuffle.

Sanity, Gallows and Anderson, the Ascension and the Colons haven't been given much lately, so how will that affect the steaks and weights lovers?

