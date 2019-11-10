Excalibur chokes top AEW star in front of Tony Khan in public altercation

Excalibur was involved in an altercation

While celebrating Tony Schiavone's birthday at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Excalibur and Jimmy Havoc got into public altercation whereby Havoc reportedly attempted to punch Excalibur, but missed and was subsequently put in a chokehold by the masked commentator.

Web Is Jericho reported that, "Witnesses said that Havoc was very drunk and tried to punch Excalibur but missed," continuing that, "Excalibur subsequently choked him [Havoc] until security intervened."

The report from Web Is Jericho goes on to say that the pair would end up outside, and that Havoc reportedly threw his phone at Excalibur, but missed and the phone smashed against the wall before security separated the pair again.

Tony Khan was in attendance and witnessed the incident, which was confirmed via a Fightful report of Tony Khan's confirmation the fight between Excalibur and Jimmy Havoc, stating that he's seen a lot worse and it was a "draw at best."

Both Web Is Jericho and Fightful have confirmed that the pair have since spoken and cleared the air.

Jimmy Havoc was involved in an altercation with Excalibur

Who is Excalibur?

Excalibur is best known for being one third of the AEW announce team, and notably the only one who wears a mask - and has worked alongside Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone on AEW Dynamite, and recently with Taz on AEW Dark. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes previously said he "didn't get" the mask, but that Excalibur won him over at All In.

"I don't think I really got it, but if you watch All In back, he truly was the anchor of that show. I definitely get it now."

As you may have guessed from the fact that he does wear a mask, Excalibur previously worked as an in-ring competitor before transitioning to the announce table, most notably working with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla - a promotion of which he is part owner. Excalibur would retire from in-ring competition in 2007 and step behind the commentary desk for PWG before becoming a staple of AEW.

