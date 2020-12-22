Exciting new plan reportedly being discussed backstage in WWE

WrestlingInc reports that the WWE officials are reportedly discussing plans to have a Mexican Lucha Libre Series, which would be equivalent or like an NXT Mexico.

Several exclusive details about WWE's proposed project were revealed in the WrestlingInc report. The show is currently in the early stages of planning, and the idea is for it to air in the United States.

It was additionally reported that Chavo Guerrero Jr. is one of the names being considered as a consultant for the Lucha Libre Series project. Chavo Guerrero was a top agent when Lucha Underground was thriving, and his work in the promotion has made him a frontrunner for the new WWE role that could be opening up soon.

A source close to the situation compared WWE's Lucha Libre Series to WCW Telemundo's "Festival de Lucha" pilot. The pilot - which was taped in January 1999 in Waco, Texas - never aired and was included in the WWE Network's 'Hidden Gems.'

WWE's NXT expansion plans

It's no secret that WWE has a grand global expansion plan with regards to NXT. Triple H has a vision of having NXT offshoots that cater to local pro wrestling markets. WWE wants many shows to be a part of the 'NXT Minor Leagues System.' As exclusively reported recently by Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, WWE plans on launching NXT India in the last week of January 2021.

NXT India - which is also expected to be filmed in the US at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL - is high on WWE's list of priorities, and you can check out more details of the show here.

Eddie and Chavo Guerrero.

Chavo Guerrero's name popping up is also a positive sign as the former WWE Tag Team Champion has a wealth of experience. Chavo left the WWE in June 2011, and his return to the company for the Lucha Libre series could prove to be a very fruitful decision for all involved parties.

WWE has a plethora of underutilized Lucha Libre stars, and planning a different show for the historically significant Lucha Libre market is a smart decision indeed.

However, it should be noted that the Lucha Libre Series/ NXT Mexico plan is still in the initial stages of discussion, and we should receive more information as time passes. Stay tuned for more updates.