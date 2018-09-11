Exclusive: Alexa Bliss Comments On Becky Lynch's Heel Turn & More

The Goddess spoke to us before Hell in a Cell

I was recently invited to be part of a WWE teleconference featuring the former RAW Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. Despite her heelish on-screen demeanour, Bliss is a very soft spoken, courteous and polite woman (Goddess?), when she's not in character.

I had a chance to ask her four questions, heading into Hell in a Cell. I decided to make them about recent events in the women's division. Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about the following interview!

What are your thoughts on Renee Young becoming the first full time female commentator on RAW?

Alexa Bliss: I'm very excited for Renee. I think it's amazing. It's about time we had a full time woman on commentary and there's no better person than Renee. She's full of personality and she's awesome. I can't wait to see how it goes.

What do you think of Becky Lynch's recent change in attitude, if you've been following SmackDown Live?

Alexa Bliss: I'm always in favour when someone has a certain attitude adjustment and she undergoes a change. I think it's been a long time coming for Becky. I think that attitude change is what she's needed.

Especially because she has a lot of fire and spark behind her and the attitude change really allows her to show that. When before, she was restricted. I think it just fits her better.

What are your thoughts on facing Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell?

Alexa Bliss: I would like to beat Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell (laughs). I mean I want to get my title back and I plan on getting my RAW Women's Championship back and the only way to do that is to actually beat the actual baddest woman on the planet.

How was it competing in India for the first time last year?

Alexa Bliss: It was awesome. I've never been there before so it was really cool to take in the culture, to perform in front of an Indian audience was great. The crowd was awesome. They were really energetic and interactive. It was a lot of fun.

