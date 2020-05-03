Exclusive: B. Brian Blair on the Cauliflower Alley Club, working with Diamond Dallas Page & more

Photo courtesy of B. Brian Blair

A former wrestler with the WWF, NWA, AWA, UWF, and New Japan promotions, B. Brian Blair got his start as an in-ring performer in the late 1970s. A multi-time champion within both singles and tag team competition, Blair has been honored by both the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame and the Cauliflower Alley Club. And as one-half of The Killer Bees with "Jumpin" Jim Brunzell, Blair was, of course, part of WrestleMania II, III, and IV.

For those unfamiliar, the Cauliflower Alley Club is professional wrestling’s only 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. Simply put, it exists to financially assist those in the wrestling industry that have fallen on difficult financial times. Over the past 22 years, the CAC's benevolent fund has helped more than 150 members in financial need with well over $250,000 distributed.

While B. Brian Blair found tremendous success as a businessman after retiring from wrestling full-time -- he has also kept active in Florida politics -- he continues to give back to the wrestling world as the President and CEO of the Cauliflower Alley Club. The CAC recently announced that its 55th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion outing has been rescheduled to the weekend of September 21 through 23, 2020.

I had the pleasure of asking B. Brian Blair -- who was recently featured in a Killer Bees comic book -- a few questions about the Cauliflower Alley Club on May 2, 2020. This included Diamond Dallas Page's recent announcement that one of his online-based DDPY workouts would be benefitting the CAC. Plans are already in action for a more extensive interview with Blair for Sportskeeda later this month.

I see that Diamond Dallas Page recently announced that one of his online workouts is going to be benefitting the Cauliflower Alley Club. Can you tell me more about that?

B. Brian Blair: As the President and CEO of the only 501(c)(3) not-for-profit that assists folks from the wrestling industry in dire financial need, I would like to say that Dallas Page is one of our most ardent supporters. Not only is Diamond Dallas Page an ardent supporter, but he was also the first person in our 55-year history to win two awards in one night -- Dallas won both the Jason Sanderson Humanitarian Award, as well as the "Men's Wrestling Honoree" in 2016. Dallas has a special heart for helping others, especially his former colleagues!

Dallas not only supports the CAC financially but also donates the DDPY program to all of the wrestlers that ask him at no charge. He is one of our ambassadors, along with Mark Henry, Jim Ross, Dwayne Johnson, and David Arquette. We are very choosy and who we ask to assist us in helping the Cauliflower Alley Club in moving forward, as our integrity is unsurpassed. Dallas has done a tremendous job and we are extremely fortunate to have him as one of our ambassadors!

And is it true that you do everything for the Cauliflower Alley Club as a volunteer? No salary?

B. Brian Blair: We are all volunteers and even I, as many hours as I put into the CAC, I am not only not compensated -- just like the other board members -- but we all pay for our own reunion ticket, hotel, food, and airfare to each one of our reunions in Las Vegas. Our next reunion is September 21st through the 23rd, with discount rooms available from September 20th through the 24th!