Exclusive: Bobby Roode discusses Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin & more

We had a chance to connect with the Tag Champ

Bobby Roode has been a tag team wrestler for a significant part of his career and seems to be having the time of his life with Chad Gable as his current tag team partner. Feuding with The Revival, a unit that Roode seems to respect greatly, the RAW Tag Team Champions are living the dream!

I had a chance to connect with Roode for a conference call last night and ask him three questions. I've interacted with him in the past when he was the US Champion, and he seems to be having a lot more fun on RAW. I had a fun chat although Roode would not break kayfabe to answer my questions:

You were part of the group that kicked Baron Corbin off RAW. What did you think of his run as General Manager?

Roode: I thought he did a terrible job, obviously. That's the reason he's gone. Baron has a way to piss everybody off, me included, and make things difficult at work every Monday night. So thankfully the McMahons have stepped in now and taken charge. Hopefully, this will change a lot of things for Monday Night RAW.

What was the atmosphere like backstage when Roman Reigns announced to the world that he had leukaemia? And when did you find out about it?

Roode: I think, like everybody else, I found out when he was in the ring. It was sad. It was an emotional time for WWE and the WWE universe. Definitely a lot of shock and surprise and sadness for sure. We have to keep Roman in our prayers, in our thoughts and hopefully, we'll see him coming back soon.

What do you think of EC3's arrival to the main roster and which brand should be debut on?

Roode: He's an incredible talent and a guy that can be extremely entertaining. You know, I'd love to see him on Monday Night RAW. Why not? He can be an entertaining piece of the puzzle and have some great matches with the RAW locker room. I'm happy for him and would like to see him come up soon.

Do you like the pairing of Roode and Gable? Please leave a comment.

