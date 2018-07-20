Exclusive: Braun Strowman discusses Roman Reigns, Nicholas, strongest guys in the locker room and more!

I caught up with Braun Strowman for a monstrous chat!

Braun Strowman, 'The Monster Among Men' is in India and he was gracious enough to catch up with us at Sportskeeda and answer a round of questions. Underneath his monstrous persona is an affable man, with an absolutely fantastic sense of humour.

Here is a glimpse of our conversation. Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts on all the topics discussed.

What were your thoughts when you found out that you'd be teaming up with Nicholas at WrestleMania 34?

Braun Strowman: Oh man, that was a huge surprise to me. I didn't know who my partner was going to be until I got there that day and the boss told me to pick somebody out of the crowd. He just happened to be the lucky one and he caught my eye! I didn't necessarily think I needed to have a partner but the boss was adamant I had to have one.

So, I made a young fan's dream come true. I brought him out there and we put a lickin' on The Bar and won the titles from them.

Do you think he'll be a WWE Superstar someday?

Braun Strowman: I don't see why not. He's already got his foot in the door. I mean it's not bad that in his first match, his debut at WrestleMania, he wins the Tag Titles. So, he's off to a good start.

Who is your dream opponent for the next WrestleMania?

Braun Strowman: I've wrestled everyone. I would love another one-on-one with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title and why not do it on the grandest stage of them all, at WrestleMania?

Are you finished with Roman Reigns?

Braun Strowman: No, I'll never be finished with Roman Reigns. I'm giving him a break right now. He had a pretty rough 2017 when I started the 'Get These Hands' movement. He was a very literal punching bag for me. I'm giving him a little break right now.

He's doing pretty good on his own and we've both got our eye on something very familiar that we both want. So, I'm sure we'll be butting heads sooner rather than later.

Did you pay tribute to The Undertaker vs. Mick Foley, twenty years later, with the spot from the top of the cage at Extreme Rules?

Braun Strowman: You know, that never even crossed my mind until someone brought it up afterwards. No, I was just sick of Kevin running his mouth and running from me. You can't win 'em all, but if you're going to lose, you better lose in fashion. So, things happen...

What was your favourite wrestling moment as a kid, growing up?

Braun Strowman: Without a doubt, the one that sticks in my mind is Andre The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan. When Hulk bodyslammed Andre. That's the most iconic wrestling memory to me.

Who would you say is the best big man in wrestling right now?

Braun Strowman: I am the only big man in wrestling right now. I'm the last of a dying breed, trying to keep a legacy alive and continue to carry the torch that Big Show and Undertaker and Kane and Andre The Giant have lit over the years and carried.

I have a lot of pressure on my back and big shoes to fill. But I'm going to continue to run with the torch and shine it for the big men in the industry.

Who would you say is the strongest guy in the locker room after you?

Braun Strowman: Big E. He's an animal. He gives me a run for my money. Yeah, Big E without a doubt. He's got it going on.

A lot of comparisons are made between you and Lars Sullivan. Do you see him as a potential opponent in the future?

Braun Strowman: Yeah, I've heard about the Lars guy. I don't know a whole lot about him. People have been telling me some stuff and I see some potential in him. He's got a little mean streak and I like that. And I'm always looking for somebody to get in there with and 'get these hands'. So, if he wants me, come and get 'em!

What is the toughest aspect of being a WWE superstar?

Braun Strowman: Oh, the travel. The travel is the toughest part of being a WWE superstar. We're on the road upwards of 300 days a year, all over the world, living out of a suitcase. It's hard being away from family.

You miss a lot of opportunities and things that go on in normal life, but then again, I love what I do. WWE has been nothing short of amazing to me for my life and my career and have given me opportunities to provide for my friends and my family like nothing else It's a sacrifice but it's very worth it.

Final question. How do you cash in on a champion who's never around?

Braun Strowman: You know, I get asked that a lot. I might just have to jump on a horse or whatever and find him in the woods of Canada or wherever he's living. So, yeah. So, fingers crossed, we cross paths in the airport or something. I'll fight him in the middle of Minneapolis or something. (Laughs)

Be sure to catch Braun Strowman on RAW on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD, every week!

