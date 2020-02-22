Create A Pro Wrestling Academy rising star Evil Kip on his career achievements, future plans & more (Exclusive)

As co-founded by Brian Myers (a.k.a. WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins) and Pat Bucks (current WWE producer), the Create A Pro Wrestling Academy is not only a top-tier wrestling school but also the promoter of great independent live events in the New York area. Among CAP's alumni are MJF, Kris Statlander, Bear Bronson, Max Caster and VSK.

When attending Create A Pro's most recent live event on February 1st, I was especially impressed with the performer known as Evil Kip. Entertaining in all ways possible, Evil Kip had people talking.

You are one of the talents who people most talk about when they attend a Create A Pro Wrestling live show. How did you first find your way into the Create A Pro world?

Evil Kip: Of course I’m the most talked about wrestlers on the show. Everyone is trying to jump on my bandwagon. The thing is no one is welcomed on it. I found my way onto the shows because I’m an exceptional talent and I go wherever I want to.

To you, what makes Create A Pro one of the must-watch wrestling companies in the Northeastern U.S.?

Evil Kip: The easy response is because I’m on the roster. But I will also acknowledge that Pat Buck and Brian Myers are great trainers, which is why you see so many members of our roster all over the wrestling scene, from local indies to national television.

Evil Kip is a bit of a lone wolf in Create A Pro, but are there any other people on the Create A Pro roster who Evil Kip respects and/or enjoys working with?

Evil Kip: I’m on a higher plane than everyone else, so being a lone wolf comes naturally. However, I give credit to all my opponents. It must be hard walking into a match they know they are going to lose. They work hard, I just work harder than they do, which is why I excel at life and they settle for second place.

Is there a career accomplishment of yours you are most proud of?

Evil Kip: Being on WWE TV twice last year was something I worked hard at. It’s ultimately where I want to end up as a wrestler. Having moments like that always motivate me to keep working harder than everyone else so I can keep having moments like that.

Those watching Evil Kip closely may notice the similarity between his logo and that of rock band Oasis. To you, is Oasis one of the best bands ever? Or just have one of the coolest logos ever?

Evil Kip: They are both one of the best bands with one of the best logos ever. Always liked their attitude on stage as well.

Evil Kip does come to the ring to a Phil Collins song. Do you also like the prog-rock work of Phil Collins with Genesis? Or you prefer the ballads?

Evil Kip: Phil Collins is an a****le. Seriously, read some of his interviews, he’s a schmuck. I like my song because the fans can’t clap to it, few sing along to it, which suits me. He’s a self-absorbed p***k and I can appreciate that.

What does the rest of 2020 look like for you, professionally speaking?

Evil Kip: Who's to say? All I know on my end is I’m focused and driven. And everything good that comes my way I deserve multiple times.

Finally, any last words for the kids?

Evil Kip: Don’t touch me with your disease ridden hands.