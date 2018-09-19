Exclusive: Former WWE star Vito LoGrasso on his upcoming movie The Church and the current WWE product

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 259 // 19 Sep 2018, 01:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vito LoGrasso stars in The Church

When you think about WWE wrestlers turned actors, you'd be forgiven for not mentioning Vito LoGrasso straight away - but the ring veteran of three decades is now starring in movies alongside the likes of Clint Howard and Bill Moseley, and his future in acting looks just as big as his heart!

LoGrasso is a gentle giant. A philanthropist, raising money and awareness via The Big Vito Brand, Vito playing a role in save the Pa771 ROTC where the former ECW man helped raise money and awareness of the local program that does over 400 hours of community service per year. The Big Vito Brand promotes awareness for stroke victims, autism awareness, LGBT community, and sports injury safety and Vito is also an advocate for CTE and head injury awareness.

Vito and Nunzio, the Full Blooded Italians

Vito, though, started wrestling back in 1990, and even appeared as Von Krus in 1991 on the early editions of Monday Night Raw. LoGrasso then went on to perform for Memphis Wrestling, ECW, WCW, and TNA before returning to WWE in 2004 to join up with Nunzio as the Full Blooded Italians. Vito would enjoy a further three years in WWE before going to Deep South Wrestling and wrestling until now on the independent scene.

LoGrasso began his acting career with a minor role in the movie The Survivor in 2014, but the wrestling journeyman has landed his first leading role in horror thriller The Church, which is due to be released next month. Vito will also portray Ricardo Lewis in the upcoming action thriller film Apnea.

The Church October 5, 2018 AMC theaters near you @choptopmoseley pic.twitter.com/G2R6PksFTO — Big Vito (@TheBigVitoBrand) September 12, 2018

Vito spoke with us ahead of the release of his upcoming movie, The Church, about transitioning from actor to wrestler, his illustrious in-ring career, and his charitable exploits.

Hi, Vito. Firstly, thank you for joining me. So, let's not hang about - the reason I'm speaking to you today is because you're starring in a movie called The Church, alongside some huge names like Clint Howard, Bill Moseley, Ashley C Williams, Lisa Wilcox and Keith Stallworth. What's it like to perform alongside some of the biggest names in the horror genre?

Oh, it was a great experience. I can't explain to you the professionalism those guys had. We were just working together, doing everything as a team, and everyone just clicked! One of the reasons I think it worked out so well was that, not only was I a fan of them, but they were big into wrestling, so they were fans of me too.

They were cool, they admired my work and that's always a great feeling. It was just a great experience and I was picking their brains constantly. With them watching me, too, that made me feel good. Working with good people and just learning things along the way makes you a good actor, and I was just picking up things all the time.

You played many different roles over the years in wrestling - but you essentially play the main character in The Church, a man called Adrian Seltzer, can you tell us a little bit about how you prepared to play Adrian?

Being a performer, a wrestler, an actor - if you are a natural, you can perform anything, and if you're a student of the craft, you learn how to do the same. From Vito the wrestler, I had a lot of personas. I brought that, but made sure I was doing what the producer wants - and that's easy. The biggest thing - if you can be yourself, use those attributes and that skill set and get in the producer's vision, you'll be a success.

This is only your second role in a feature length movie, and your first time in the starring role. How did you get the part, and what do you think you bring to the role?

I got the part as the producer was actually a huge wrestling fan. We had previously worked on Apnea and he asked about another movie. He came to my home, we sat at the table and I just asked for honesty. I signed the contract and we did two movies - and if I'm completely honest with you, I think there'll be a sequel. I think a third movie is very possible.

Your next movie, you mentioned there, is another Dom Frank feature called Apnea - where you play a very different role from your role in The Church. With your look and being a former wrestler, is being typecast something you worry about or are you confident in your versatility?

I actually think being typecast won't be any trouble at all for me. While I was wrestling, I went from being the big, tough guy, to the toughest guy in a dress. I mean, how do you do that? So, I don't think being typecast will be a problem, but I always want to do different things.

One thing I really want to do, actually, is play a detective. I'd love to be in one of those detective or cop movies, like Stallone. I love cop movies, the Steven Seagal type stuff as well. I think if someone were to cast me in that kind of role, you'd get the cookies and crumble of what Vito LoGrasso really is. I think I'd do great as an on-the-street cop as I've been on the other side. Something like Stallone, Seagal, De Niro, Pesci would do, I think I'd thrive in that role.

So, you've spent almost three decades as a wrestler. I remember you best from ECW and WWE SmackDown where you were incredibly entertaining. What's it been like transitioning into the role of actor? Has it been an easy switch?

Being a wrestler for that long, it was great. I met great people, I've been great places. I was actually in the UK wrestling in England, in places like Manchester, and I just remember the people being great. If I ever had the chance to come back, I'd love to. One thing I want to say, there's no Big Vito without the fans, so I want to say a huge thank you to the fans for all the support.

Versatile Vito wrestled in WWE in a dress

The one challenge of acting for me, there are so many greats. There's The Rock, Batista, and it's just trying to get to the next level. The biggest thing is just studying the script and learning the words. If the producer lets you do some improvisation, that's always great. If you can put it in your own words, it's half the battle. Acting is hard work. It's like anything else. Wrestling, going to the gym, working out - it's practise, practise, practise. If you do that and get in what the producer wants, that's how you get success.

In terms of wrestlers becoming actors, you mentioned the two biggest names there, are those guys you look to and think, "Yeah, I can do that," or are you just doing your own thing?

I wouldn't say I'm doing my own thing, because everyone wants to be big - but it's all about opportunity. If I were to get that call to be in a big movie, I think I'd grab the opportunity and I'd truly excel at it.

When I mention The Rock and Batista, only a handful of people are like that and make it to that level. There are a lot, lot more like me, just working away but not getting that massive break. I got a lot of opportunities in wrestling, but when it comes to acting, it hasn't come yet. I just need that one great film and then it will all happen - I think it'll be a domino effect.

I've read a lot about your work with Pa771 ROTC as well as raising awareness for stroke victims, autism awareness, LGBT community and sports injury safety. Can you tell us a little bit about The Big Vito Brand and why it's so important to raise awareness of these issues?

I just think it's good... I mean, I've got a big heart. I've always had a big heart. Even before wrestling. WWE promoted a lot of charity stuff when I was there, but I've been doing it all my life. I mean, I wasn't rich, but I just wanted to help people out. If I could give them food, get children toys, that's what I'd do. I don't want to see people go without.

I feel good when I do it because I always remember - I never knew what my mother meant when she said it, but when I played ball, she'd always say, "Be like those guys on the stage." And I never got it until I got older It's all about giving back. Even things like autographs. I'll never charge for an autograph. In the street, if someone wants an autograph, I'll give them one. If they want a photo, a selfie, I'll do it every single time. I do it. Because it makes them happy and that makes me happy.

And two final questions, you obviously spent a lot of time in the wrestling business - do you still watch at all?

I do, but it's very different. It's not the same. It's just not like the old days. I mean, the guys just don't look like wrestlers. They're all good looking. They don't look like they used to and they're all fast - but times change and that's just the way it is.

One guy I like watching right now is Brock Lesnar, because he's real. I love Rusev, too, because he's a big guy and the big guys just get in there and go. Those guys look like wrestlers to me and I just get it. I don't dislike the other guys by any means, but that's what wrestling is for me.

In today's product, they're all in the same playing field. Brock is the shining star but the rest are the same mix. Reigns is the current champion and he's good, but he's just one step above. Braun Strowman is great and I really hope they go with him because he could be the next big thing. How many more Cenas, Rocks or Austins do you have? Braun Strowman is one of those guys that just grabs the limelight.

Vito is a big fan of Brock and Braun

Last one. What's your favourite memory of the business?

Wow, one? I have loads but if I can only pick one, I have to go with when I wrestled Terry Funk on WCW Nitro for the Hardcore Title.

Terry Funk had never been beaten clean and I beat him - and that moment right there made Big Vito. Terry Funk, I still thank you for that. Terry Funk handed me the belt and that's what made me.

A huge thanks to Vito LoGrasso for joining us. You can catch him in The Church, which is in theaters October 5th. You can also follow Vito on Twitter here.