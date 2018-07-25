Exclusive: Jeff Hardy reveals best tag team in WWE, if Young Bucks will come to WWE & more

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 883 // 25 Jul 2018, 09:43 IST

I had a 'WONDERFUL' conversation with none other than Brother Nero!

Jeff Hardy is one of the greatest superstars to have stepped into the ring in the illustrious history of sports entertainment. Therefore, it was an absolute honour and privilege to catch up with him and talk some wrestling with the legend.

Hardy was the quintessential babyface during the call, remaining calm and courteous as he addressed queries from media spanning across the globe. I had a chance to ask him three questions. Here they are.

Do you think 'The Bucks of Youth' will come to WWE someday?

Hardy: I feel like it's a possibility. They're so talented. I mean it'll be great to mix it up with those guys in the WWE. They're doing their own thing and in a way, that's what's so cool about it. They're their own boss. They can do what they want and nobody tells them what they can't do.

I respect those guys so much. I expect it's very possible that they get here.

Who would you say is the best Tag Team in WWE right now?

Hardy: Best Tag Team? Let's see. The B-Team, because I saw them retain recently.

I'm going to go with The Usos because I'm on SmackDown and they're on SmackDown. I get to watch them and they're bad a**. The Usos!

Did you originally think that Bray Wyatt would be the right fit for the Final Deletion kind of content that you guys were doing?

Hardy: Yes, I think Bray's perfect for that because he's very open-minded and when you're watching a lot of his promos you're not sure what he's talking about and what he means. I was on the scene when they filmed that (The Ultimate Deletion).

And I hope to be a part of the next one if there is one. And I think there will be.

