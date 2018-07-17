Exclusive: Jeff Jarrett discusses his upcoming tour, intergender matches & more

Phillipa Marie

Jeff Jarrett opened up about his thoughts on a number of topics.

Ever since his shock inclusion in the 2018 Hall of Fame class, Jeff Jarrett has been able to revitalize his career and is currently looking ahead to his 'Aint He Great' UK tour which kicks off in London on July 23rd.

Ahead of the tour, Jarrett was able to talk exclusively to Sportskeeda about what fans could expect as part of the show, which is being promoted as the place where the former European Champion will be able to reveal the real stories behind some of the most controversial moments in wrestling history.

When asked whether this was his chance to set the record straight when it comes to some of the best known moments of his more than three-decade-long career, Jarrett revealed that he didn't think there was such a thing in wrestling.

"I've been in the business a long time and so I can look at things from a little bit of a different perspective and when it comes to 'setting the record straight' quite frankly this doesn't exist in the wrestling business. People are going to believe what they want to believe because in the professional wrestling business fact and fiction have always woven in and out of the core of wrestling. People often say 'why would you want to tell the truth when it gets in the way of a good story?'"

Jarrett's tour kicks off in London on July 23rd

Jarrett made the decision to come over to the United Kingdom to present his tour, which will see him visit a number of Independent wrestling promotions including ICW and act as their General Manager, Jarrett himself admitted that he has been a fan of the UK scene for a long time and was happy about its recent rise.

"I have been a fan of the United Kingdom wrestling scene going all the way back to 2004 or 2005 and when I was in TNA in 2009 I had singles matches against Johnny Moss and Lionhart so it's a long time coming and I'm super excited that the world has finally sat up and seen that the British Wrestling scene is valuable. This has been about 10 years in the making but I feel I was a huge fan going back 10, 12, 15 years, I give a lot of credit to ITV and World of Sport and I'm happy that it's finally going to air and it should do very very well."

Of course, Jeff Jarrett is someone who is best remembered for having one of the most famous intergender women's matches in the history of business and with the Women's Revolution reaching its peak right now, Intergender matches have become a topic that has led to a lot of debate between fans.

"I think this is a very very specific case to case basis because I don't think it's fair if it was the worlds best female basketball player against Lebron James, that's really not competitive. At the time of me and Chyna, Chyna was build so strong that the timing was right. [If you had] Intergender matches on a consistant basis I believe the specialty of that would deminish, but on occasion I think it's a good opportunity."

The addition of Ronda Rousey in the WWE Women's Division has definitely pushed the idea of Intergender matches in the minds of the WWE Universe, which is something that Jeff also touched on.

"I truly think that Ronda is a unique talent, quite frankly she's once in a lifetime, she's the first female in the UFC Hall of Fame so you just sort of stop right there and realise what a special talent she is and they just don't come around that often."

Of course, it was WWE's shock decision to include Jarrett in this year's Hall of Fame that has allowed him to kick-start this tour but the man himself is remaining open to any options WWE might have for him in the future.

"I've said multiple times, I will listen to all and any offers but you know, I take it one day at a time and see where it happens but WWE is a billion dollar or several billion dollar operation now, so they're plenty busy now and everything outside of the WWE in the wrestling business is super busy so I'm just glad to play a small role in it."

When it comes to the wrestling business, there aren't many stars who have accomplished as much as Jeff Jarrett but when asked about who he learned the most from throughout his career, it was no surprise that he named fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

"You know there are not many things in front of a camera that Jerry Lawler hasn't done, whether he was a good guy or a bad guy, or an announcer. Just day to day Jerry just really understood and still understands and [if] you think I've had a long career, Lawler started years before I did and he's still going. I've learned a lot just by watching him."

Jarrett's UK tour kicks off in London at the Sports Bar & Grill Canary Wharf on July 23rd before moving on to Hilton Carlton Hotel in Edinburgh on July 24th, The Public Library Theatre in Sheffield on July 25th and then finishes up at Bierkeller in Cardiff on July 26th.

The WWE Hall of Famer will also be part of London Film and Comic Con the weekend of the 28th of July and will also make several appearances at ICW as their acting General Manager as part of this tour.

Are you looking forward to Jeff Jarrett's UK tour later this week? Have your say in the comments section below...

