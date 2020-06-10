Matt Riddle jokes about what it would take to get him in wrestling boots [Exclusive]

Matty Paddock puts Matt Riddle on the spot about finally lacing up a pair of boots in the ring.

Matt Riddle is set for his SmackDown debut

Riddle is set to embark on a major career milestone as he prepares to leave NXT and join Friday Night SmackDown.

During his time in NXT, he's followed the path of the rest of his wrestling career and indeed his formative MMA years in choosing to work bare-foot.

That leaves many wincing, with wrestling's high-impact style and schedule undoubtedly taking a harsh toll on the toes, feet and ankles. It has never seemed to bother the Original Bro, who has often joked about the fact he prefers to work that style.

I had the chance to sit down with the former NXT tag team champion for an exclusive interview this week, and managed to pin him down on the subject - even managing to unlock what it would take to get Matt Riddle in a pair of wrestling boots.

In the clip you can on the Sportskeeda YouTube channel, the 34-year-old conceded he'd likely do it... as long as it landed him Brock Lensar in the main event of WrestleMania:

Riddle has never been quiet about his desire to face Lesnar in WWE but, with The Beast working limited dates and only against the company's biggest and most established names, it's likely that SmackDown's new acquisition will have to wait a little while longer.

Nevertheless, this all comes as Matt Riddle takes the next big step in WWE by joining the blue brand on Friday Nights.

Riddle wasn't fazed at the idea of a larger roster or a bigger television network in FOX - telling the Daily Star that mixing with the likes of AJ Styles and Sheamus was motivation enough:

"I thrive on competition, so putting me on a brand like Smackdown with the likes of AJ Styles, Cesaro, Sheamus... that puts me in a high-pressure situation, so that's going to help me perform better."

Riddle is expected to debut on SmackDown in the coming weeks, but a definite date for his first appearance is yet to be confirmed.

Kurt Angle was the face of the announcement signaling Riddle's switch from NXT to SmackDown, where he's likely to make one of the most highly-anticipated 'main roster' debuts in recent times.