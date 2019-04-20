Exclusive: NXT UK's Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan on their unlikely partnership and their dream match

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 27 // 20 Apr 2019, 14:17 IST

Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams spoke with Sportskeeda

Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan are taking NXT UK by storm. Two unlikely lads, whose only common ground is being incredibly impressive and severely underrated in the ring, thrown together - and it's working a treat!

A victory is a victory over Tag Team Champions but this photo says it all, I wanted that pinfall against the Grizzled Young Vets!



This is still working, we are only getting better and the @NXTUK Tag Champs know it!



These Lucky Boys > GYV



🤞🕺🏻#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/0WleCF0Q6D — Kenny Williams (@KennyWilliamsUK) April 17, 2019

With a count-out victory over the current NXT UK Tag Team Champions, what's next for Williams and Jordan?

I caught up with them to find out.

If you'd rather watch the interview, you can do so here.

Yourself and Amir Jordan have got off to an impressive start to tag team life in NXT UK - did you ever think you guys would be a tag team, or even tag team wrestlers, when you joined WWE?

KW: Well... Naw. (They laugh)

To put it plain and simple, naw.

But you can't complain! You've been doing great, going on a streak and getting a victory over the current NXT UK Tag Team Champions...

KW: Exactly. This initially was a shock to the both of us.

AJ: It wasn't supposed to work. It was definitely not supposed to work.

KW: And, I mean, it took a couple of tries at it, but I feel like now we've got into a groove with what we're doing.

AJ: Absolutely.

KW: Well, half of us know what we're doing.

AJ: Yeah, Kenny's helping me along the way(!) I'm just there.

KW: I feel like these wins aren't just lucky anymore. We deserve these wins. We're working hard for these wins. Like you said, we've got a victory over the current NXT UK Tag Team Champions and...

AJ: We're on a streak! A proper streak, man. What was it, the second most impressive streak in WWE history?

(Everyone laughs)

Williams and Jordan have got off to a bright start

I was wondering that - I know wrestlers have been thrown together, Sheamus and Cesaro being the prime example right now, and I noticed you're referring to yourself as These Lucky Boys...? I saw that you tweeted that out, Kenny.

KW: I just randomly tweeted that out... We haven't actually... I didn't clear that.

I mean, The Streak also sounds good but that might give the wrong impression...

AJ: Instead of boys... bhais!

KW: "Bhais"? What's that?

AJ: Bhais is brothers. So, in Urdu, the language that I originally speak - I'm from Pakistan, bhais means brothers, so Lucky Bhais sounds good.

KW: I mean, you can't just name us! Right now, we're called Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan. (Everyone laughs)

We'll stick with that.

AJ: For now. We'll see.

This might be a pretty obvious one, but how far can you go?

KW: I feel like what you've said about us, with the victory over the Grizzled Young Veterans, says it all really. They were scared in New York and they left the ring, in my opinion, to deliberately get counted out.

AJ: I don't think they realised... Because we've wrestled the Grizzles twice before but that was when we, as a tag team, were in our infancy stage - but I don't think they realised, in the time between, we've gelled, and we've gotten on more of the same page and gotten a few wins together - so I don't think they realised how ready we were for them.

You can choose from any tag team on WWE brand - what would be your one dream match?

AJ: Any tag team? When it comes to tag teams, a team like The Revival - Dash and Dawson - would be incredible because I've been watching them since they started in NXT and they're, in my opinion, one of the best tag teams in the company.

KW: I'll take that!

AJ: We'd love to be in there with all of them!

Finally, I have one final, super controversial question to ask you, and I'm sorry if it causes any offence...

Both: Ohhhh...

Pineapple on pizza, yea or nay?

KW: No, it's a fruit on a...

AJ: Thank you, thank you. That's one thing we can agree on! I've done it, to be fair, but there are so many better things you can put on a pizza.

Thanks to WWE, Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams. You can catch Kenny in action on NXT UK every Wednesday on the WWE Network or follow Kenny on Twitter here and Amir here.