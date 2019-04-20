×
Exclusive: Kenny Williams opens up on why NXT UK is the best brand WWE has to offer

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
23   //    20 Apr 2019, 14:12 IST

We spoke exclusively to Kenny Williams
We spoke exclusively to Kenny Williams

Kenny Williams may just be one of WWE's most underrated wrestlers. Plying his trade on the NXT UK brand, Williams has also had a glimpse of 205 Live - competing last year against TJP, Kalisto and Tyler Bate before returning to WWE as part of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

Now, though, Williams is in a team with Amir Jordan. I managed to catch up with him ahead of NXT UK's Glasgow tapings.

If you'd rather watch the interview, you can do so here.

Kenny, I've been a huge fan of yours since your ICW days, but it looks like you've really grown as an in-ring competitor since joining WWE.

Back then, I was used to seeing you in an orange bodywarmer carrying a hoverboard, but you're much more polished now! Do you feel like you've grown, either as a competitor or a character, since joining WWE?

I feel like it's just a natural progression what you do inside the ring and outside the ring, with what you do as a character. When I was wrestling for ICW more frequently, I was just trying to get my name out there and figure it out.

Now, I understand who I am as a performer and that's how I've got to where I am today, so it's just a natural progression and development.


You can choose from any Superstar on the WWE brand - what would be your one dream match?

There's a lot of people on the roster I've worked with, but someone I grew up idolising was Jeff Hardy and I think I'd like to get in the ring with him. He's someone I looked up to because he was a lot different to everyone else, so I'd love to get in there with him.

If you were to switch to any other brand in WWE, which one would you choose?

I wouldn't choose any right now. NXT UK is the hottest brand WWE has got. The wealth of talent is just scratching the surface. You've not even seen the most of what we do, so I wouldn't want to be anywhere else right now.

Finally, I have one super controversial question to ask you, and I'm sorry if it causes any offence...

Pineapple on pizza, yea or nay?

No, it's a fruit!

Thanks to WWE and Kenny Williams. You can catch Kenny in action on NXT UK every Wednesday on the WWE Network or follow him on Twitter here.

NXT UK
