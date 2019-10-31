Exclusive: POST Wrestling's Wai Ting on AEW, the best Canadian wrestling promotions & more

John Pollock & Wai Ting / Photo courtesy of Daniel Shehori

POST Wrestling is a website and series of podcasts covering professional wrestling and combat sports news. Operated by John Pollock and Wai Ting, its programming is proudly and uniquely supported by listeners on Patreon.

I had the pleasure of conducting a Q&A session with Wai Ting about POST Wrestling, the current state of the professional wrestling business, what it takes to run a network of popular podcasts, and more for Sportskeeda.

Here are some of the excerpts from the interview:

What was your entry into the podcast world? Was there a particular podcast you were a fan of first?

Wai Ting: We used to work on a wrestling radio show, The LAW: Live Audio Wrestling. Before I joined, I was a listener. The LAW formed its roots in late-90s internet audio streaming, joining an early landscape of Internet wrestling radio contemporaries such as eYada.com’s Wrestling Observer Live and World Championship Wrestling’s WCW Live!

Several years following The LAW’s transition to terrestrial radio, the technology of podcasting began to develop in the mid-2000s. Making The LAW available for download following its live broadcast became an effective way to reach audiences that weren’t able to listen to the shows live on Sunday evenings at 11:00 PM ET.

A digital-exclusive add-on called "Live Audio Xtra" was created by the show’s producers in order to entice live listeners to also download the podcast. Being the show’s call-screener at the time, I was tricked and co-erced to appear on early editions of these digital add-ons by host, LAW producer, and friend, John Pollock.

Turns out, it was a lot of fun. This digital airtime became a space for us to be far more experimental and loose without the responsibilities and format of terrestrial radio. In time, our digital exclusives became popular -- and lengthy -- enough to branch out into their own stand-alone podcasts, eventually forming a nearly daily network of podcasts.

After The LAW’s parent company discontinued the program -- and our employment -- due to budget cuts, John and I decided to continue our podcasts under our own banner, POST Wrestling, dedicating all of our time to what was once a casual side-project.

How would you describe your podcast to someone who hasn't yet listened?

Wai Ting: We’re a group of knowledgable and dedicated followers of pro wrestling and MMA who gather on a nearly-daily basis to have thorough and honest conversations about shows we’ve just watched, and news we’ve just discovered.

How much prep is needed for you and John before taping a podcast? Do you watch "everything?"

Wai Ting: Any show we place responsibility on ourselves to accurately critique, we watch in full. This typically involves anywhere between 2-7 hours of note-taking, critical thinking and technical preparation before a review, depending on the length of the program.

Our jobs also demand that we stay abreast of wrestling/MMA news -- with John being responsible for much of that journalism himself -- notable events and discussion outside of podcasting hours.

In your opinion, are we in the midst of a wrestling boom? Or do you foresee professional wrestling just being permanently "back?"

Wai Ting: If compared to the heights of its mainstream appeal in the late-90s, no. The on-going decline of ratings for WWE’s pillar programming and lack of cross-over appeal of its current stars do not indicate that we’re in the midst of a boom seen at previous heights.

What has seen much growth in the past several years, coupled with continued waning interest in WWE’s mainstream products, is increasing engagement with underground wrestling alternatives such as NJPW and PWG, as well as an increase in size of wrestling’s online subculture.

I believe we now have more knowledgeable and dedicated fans of professional wrestling than we did 2 decades ago, powered by the increasing accessibility of these underground alternatives and an abundance of supplementary wrestling media in the form of podcasts, YouTube, Twitter and Reddit.

What do you think of AEW so far?

Wai Ting: I think every step of AEW/The Elite’s success thus far has been proof of the strength of this growing underground fanbase. From The Bucks’ impressive merch sales, to the popularity of Being The Elite, to the success of All In, much of wrestling’s most dedicated fans have chosen this group as its representatives to voice their desire for change in the industry. They are tremendously loyal and demonstrate it with their dollars and eyeballs.

4 episodes and several PPVs in at the time of this writing, I feel AEW has done a good job of living up to this trust, placing a heavy emphasis on in-ring match quality and sports-like presentation, such as the introduction of time-limits and win-loss records.

However, it feels as if AEW’s aversions to WWE-style soap opera storytelling has created a void in its storytelling altogether, with minimal emphasis placed on new character introductions and promo -- speaking -- segments. This is confusing as AEW has demonstrated a great ability to showcase both within its digital-exclusive offerings, like Road To and Being The Elite.

Though often condemned at its worst, these are elements that I feel are essential to the success of a modern wrestling program, especially in AEW’s attempts to capture a new audience on TNT. They have a roster that is very young and untested in that regard, so I look forward to seeing the results as they tackle that challenge in the months ahead.

Are there any Canadian wrestling companies that you think more people in the States, Europe and elsewhere should be up on?

Wai Ting: The most talked about independent promotions in my area of Toronto are Smash Wrestling and Destiny World Wrestling. In addition to being a showcase for some of the region’s best unsigned talent, both promotions often feature special appearances from performers seen in NXT UK, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, wXw and more.

These shows often take place in small, intimate venues with excellent atmospheres provided by a passionate Toronto fanbase.

Podcast aside, what is coming up for you?

Wai Ting: As POST is almost entirely funded through the support of our listeners on Patreon, I’ll be spending a lot of time in the coming months creating and refreshing our rewards for patrons.

Aside from bonus podcasts we record each week, we send out signed postcards, lapel pins, stickers, coasters and even “secret show” audio cassettes to patrons who choose to support us at premium tiers.

It’s become a pretty fun and creative part of the job that sometimes makes me feel like we’re in a DIY punk band. If you’re at all curious, check it out.

When not busy with wrestling or podcasting, where does your free time usually go?

Wai Ting: When I do have a free evening away from wrestling/podcasting, it usually goes to my girlfriend and Terrace House on Netflix, playing music with friends, or dinner with my parents. As most of my work takes place overnight, I take much solace in the peace of slowly waking up in the morning. John, with a toddler at home, unfortunately isn’t so lucky.

Finally Wai, any last words for the kids?

Wai Ting: As much as you can when you’re young, get off your phones and stay off of the Internet. As much as I enjoy my work, it can be difficult to find time to disconnect. So for now: Go outside. Read a book. Listen to (traditional) radio.

