Exclusive: Sami Callihan in altercation with WWE legend before PCW Ultra title match

The infamous wrestler also had some harsh words for Sting!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 04 Jun 2018, 23:06 IST 1.58K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sami Callihan and Bubba Ray Dudley exchanged some harsh words

Sami Callihan just cannot seem to stay out of the news!

Only the other day, he had some harsh comments for Chris Jericho and ROH. Not long before that, Callihan gained notoriety for hitting Eddie Edwards on the face with a baseball bat and subsequently for attacking his very own boss, Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Don Callis, in much the same manner.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

I am informed right before Callihan gets on the call that there's been a heated exchange between him and Bubba Ray Dudley. Callihan was on Sirius XM's 'Busted Open Radio' to promote his upcoming PCW Ultra match against Penta El Zero M. This match is for the PCW Ultra Heavyweight Championship and will take place inside a steel cage.

When the most infamous man in sports entertainment gets on the line, I ask him what the recent altercation was about!

"They wanted to bring me on their radio show and start asking me some questions, and they didn't like the answers. They invite me to speak my mind. I speak my mind and get in trouble for it? Hey man. I don't do business like that!"

Callihan then admits that Bubby Ray Dudley is a legend and he has much respect for him. Speaking of legends, I ask Callihan if he has made Sting's 'baseball bat' gimmick his own. Callihan answered as only he can!

"I would be Sting if Sting was a 100% more violent."

Callihan challenges Penta El Zero M, the current PCW Champion on June 8th and he informs me that he should be the Champion instead. He tells me that a steel cage match is just another day in the office for him. I ask him about PCW Ultra and how the company's been making waves of late:

"PCW Ultra is one of the best independent promotions on the planet right now. I'm one of the big reasons that it is. I'm one of the people that put the place on a different echelon. PCW's slowly started to become one of the top independent promotions in all of America."

He goes on to say that Penta should be afraid at the thought of being locked inside a steel cage with the most dangerous man in wrestling. I change the topic somewhat and ask him about the independent wrestling boom. Of course, Sami Callihan came from NXT, but has made a name for himself without the WWE machine to support him.

"People want to know what the wrestling boom is now. The boom now is independent wrestling. All the guys in the independents are killing it day in and day out. Our generation is ready to take over and change wrestling all over the world up!"

What does Callihan hope to achieve with his dastardly deeds? What lies in the future of the most controversial man in sports entertainment? Callihan takes no time to introspect. He does not mince his words.

"Becoming the top wrestler on the planet. Winning the Impact World Championship. Making the company a truly viable second option to the WWE."

Callihan warns me before I conclude the interview that there's no saying where he might show up next. It could even be in India where I am based. Callihan will continue to make headlines and make the world take notice in his quest for world domination. And through this journey, we're sure to be entertained!

Send us news and tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com