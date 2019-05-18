Exclusive: TJP reveals whether we'll see him at AEW's Double or Nothing event

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 18 May 2019, 03:06 IST

Could TJP turn up?

The WWE Universe was shocked earlier this year when three Superstars were released in quick succession, with former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins being one of them.

The winner of WWE's first-ever Cruiserweight Classic, and former TNA X-Division Champion would go on to seemingly become a mainstay of WWE's 205 Live brand, before disappearing late last year and then being released from the company in February 2019.

Perkins was recently confirmed for Starrcast II - an incredibly vast wrestling event happening on the weekend of AEW's monumental Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas on May 25th; so, could we see TJP competing at the event?

TJP will be at Starrcast in Las Vegas!

Well, I asked the man himself in a recent interview where we spoke about the former Cruiserweight Champion's WWE frustrations, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Triple H, and representing the Philippines in WWE, among other things.

You can check out our entire interview with TJP here.

When asked whether he would be appearing at Double or Nothing, TJP seemed to brush off the comments, insisting he'll 'see how the night goes' before stating the enormity of the event.

Haha! Well, let’s just start with Starrcast and see how the night goes. But I encourage everyone to enjoy that event either way because it’s a special time in wrestling culture and it’s gonna be a unique part of history.

I would personally love to see TJP at Double or Nothing, and think he'd get a pretty big pop if he appeared - even if it were just in the over-the-top-rope Casino Battle Royal!

A huge thanks to TJ Perkins for taking the time to speak with us. You can read the entire interview here, you can follow TJP here, and check out his brand Detonation Kick here.