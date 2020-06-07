Exclusive: Tommaso Ciampa doesn't know if he's "happy" with how Johnny Gargano feud ended

Tommaso Ciampa speaks about ending his feud with Johnny Gargano.

Ciampa and Gargano's final match, unfortunately, had to happen in an empty area, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE NXT's Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's feud may go down as the most memorable in NXT's history.

Lasting over two years and full of ups, downs, and interruptions, the feud eventually came to an end in an empty arena match due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of his NXT Takeover: In Your House match with Karrion Kross, I asked Ciampa if he was happy with how the Gargano feud came to an end.

“It’s a tough one,” he said. “So much had to change with there not being a crowd.

“I don't know if I’m happy with how it ended. I’m happy it did and I'm happy we were able to move on. I think we needed that. I think NXT needed it. I think the fans needed it.

"I was really looking forward to the dynamic between Johnny and I in the final match because I had no clue where the crowd was going to lay. I just didn't know who they were going to cheer and boo and I feel like that that noise and that energy adds so much to it that I wish we had that part.

“But with that said I think we did make the best of what was handed to us. So it's a tough one. I don't know. I don't know if I can probably answer that better five, 10 years down the road to see if I'm happy with how it lives on.”

But despite the unfortunate circumstances both performers found themselves in, there was never any hesitation over whether or not they should do the match.

Advertisement

“If anything we viewed it as a challenge and as a test like, all right we’re doing this, this is what the company wants, what creative wants and everybody wants," he said. "All we have to do at this point is give it a hundred percent effort.

“You just don’t know what’s coming, these past two or three months has been unprecedented and I don't know what happens next two or three months or after that. So, I don't know, there's no point in putting pressing the pause button. You just kind of have to go full steam ahead.”