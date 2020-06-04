Exclusive: Tyler Bate opens up on the physical toll of wrestling Drew McIntyre

Tyler Bate reveals the physical toll of being in the ring with Drew McIntyre.

Tyler Bate and McIntyre did battle on the Indies, and Bate remembers it well!

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

WWE NXT UK star Tyler Bate has admitted it's a "massive task" to be in the ring with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre is without doubt on the run of his career at the moment, standing on top of the WWE mountain having won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania with a convincing win over Brock Lesnar.

He's then followed that up with victories over the likes of Seth Rollins and The Big Show to establish his reign and bring himself full circle in the company - a far cry from his days as a member of 3MB and his eventual release.

Cheers mate, it was fun 🙏🏼 https://t.co/UqsmyIfWiz — Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) May 11, 2020

During his time in the wilderness, McIntyre locked horns with a teenage Tyler Bate on the independent scene and, in a revealing, exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the inaugural NXT UK Champion opened up on exactly what that's like.

Tyler Bate tells all about being in the ring with Drew McIntyre

Bate is, of course, is no small man and, pound for pound is one of the strongest athletes under the WWE umbrella.

He said, however, that taking on McIntyre left him more exhausted than any other match in his career - and added that this is exactly why the Scot is now the main man in the company, having re-signed in 2017 and made his way from NXT to the 'main roster.'

Bate said:

Advertisement

I love Drew, I think he's great. I actually wrestled Drew when I was maybe 18, when he was released... it's honestly the most exhausted I've ever been in a match! I've never been so covered in sweat and gasping for air. He's just a massive man, trying to keep up with him is a massive task."

Bate, despite his still tender years, has already racked up an impressive career with WWE. His NXT UK title reign comes alongside a short stint as NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Mustache Mountain teammate, Trent Seven.

His in-depth chat with Sportskeeda covers his aims and ambitions for WWE, the role of British wrestlers within the company today, and plenty more.

You can view the video above, and remember to subscribe for more great content.