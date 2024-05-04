WWE's next big premium live event is Backlash France. It will take place after WrestleMania 40 and the 2024 WWE Draft, intensifying the show's importance.

Several titles changed hands in Philadelphia, altering the landscapes of both RAW and SmackDown. The Draft provided minimal movement of big stars as champions were protected.

With the King and Queen of the Ring upcoming and Money in the Bank on the horizon, certain stars should win. Others, however, should fall in their challenges. Let's explore the performers who should win and who should lose at WWE Backlash France.

#5. Damian Priest should beat Jey Uso

Jey Uso has had many title shots since moving to RAW. He's fallen to Gunther and Seth Rollins when challenging for the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight titles.

He's obviously one of the most popular top stars in all of WWE, even getting Pat McAfee to go nuts when he hits the ring. The problem, however, is that Damian Priest became just the second person in history to cash in at WrestleMania.

That shouldn't just be swept under the rug a month later. Priest established himself as a reliable performer and deserves a run until at least SummerSlam. For that reason, Jey fans will be upset because The Archer of Infamy should win at WWE Backlash France.

#4. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair should fall short against The Kabuki Warriors

All signs point to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair beating Asuka and Kairi Sane. They've come out on top of every encounter with The Kabuki Warriors, including in the build to and match at WrestleMania 40.

Losing again so soon kills all of Damage CTRL's credibility. Outside of the Kabuki Warriors, every other duo has traded the titles with each other. Asuka and Sane have not. With Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky hanging around with nothing to do at WWE Backlash France, they should retain.

The group was drafted to RAW and has many more teams to battle on Monday nights. There's also the fact that only two of the last Women's Tag Team Champions have had significant reigns (nearly 100 days).

#3. Bayley should beat Naomi and Tiffany Stratton

Bayley won her first singles title in years at WrestleMania 40.

A theme among the champions defending at WWE Backlash France is that they won their titles at The Show of Shows. Each star has had a short reign with little to no defenses yet.

Bayley dethroned Iyo Sky in Philadelphia and will face a friend and a new foe in Naomi and Stratton. Stratton burst onto the scene a month before WrestleMania and will win titles down the road. Naomi returned to the company in the Royal Rumble.

Due to constantly putting over the rest of the roster, Bayley deserves a lengthy reign. Whoever wins the Money in the Bank contract this year will also likely cash in on her. For that reason, she should have a successful title defense at Backlash France.

#2. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton should fall to The Bloodline

Orton and Owens have aligned with each other recently.

Much like Bayley and Natalya, Kevin Owens is a top WWE star who routinely puts over his opponents. He's so versatile that he can slot in as a champ when needed. The same goes for Randy Orton, despite having many more major title runs.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will have their first big bout as a team. It's also Tonga's first official match in WWE. For those two reasons, the veterans should fall to the new version of The Bloodline.

It will give credibility to the faction other than just attacking people. Sikoa needs to stack up some meaningful wins for the eventual showdown with Roman Reigns. The match can also be where Jacob Fatu finally debuts.

#1. Cody Rhodes tops AJ Styles at WWE Backlash France

Will things be cordial at Backlash France between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes is among the top champions who should win in France. He had the honor of ending one of the longest title reigns in WWE history by beating Roman Reigns.

Having such a quick turnaround after a monumental moment like that would be counterproductive. The build to the match was masterfully done and well-deserved for The American Nightmare.

AJ Styles is one of the top current performers and always delivers in his matches. Most of those huge matches, however, have been losing efforts. It's heading that way again. Styles won to give fans a marquee match in a new country. He can survive losing to Cody Rhodes.

