Extreme Rules 2018: Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens, winners, video highlights and analysis

Kishan Prasad
ANALYST
News
652   //    16 Jul 2018, 06:23 IST

Strowman finally has Owens all to himself
Strowman finally had Owens all to himself

After a surprising return in the previous match, the steel cage made its way down and surrounded the ring. Kevin Owens, very reluctantly, entered the cage with Braun Strowman waiting for him.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

Owens attempted to escape the cage on multiple occasions early on in the match but failed when Strowman kept pulling him back down. Owens quickly struck Strowman with punches and after a kick to his face delivered a frog splash but only to get a one-count.

Strowman quickly recovered and gained control by throwing Owens onto all sides of the steel cage. Owens with a boot to Strowman, which helped him gain some breathing time. Owens quickly hit Strowman with a Stunner and made his way to the entrance of the cage but to no avail.

After Strowman pulled Owens back into the ring, Owens grabbed a pair of handcuffs and handcuffed The Monster Among Men to the ropes. Owens began landing punches on Strowman. Strowman stopped him in his tracks with a one-handed chokeslam.

While Owens recuperated, Strowman tried to break out of the handcuffs. When Owens got to his feet he made his way towards the sides of the cage and climbed up the ropes. Before trying to climb to the top of the cage, Owens blew a kiss to Strowman but Strowman broke free from the cuffs and climbed up the cage.

Both men stood tall at the top of the cage with Strowman's hand wrapped around Owens' neck. Strowman threw Owens crashing down on the announcers' table. EMTs quickly made their way to aid the former Universal Champion while The Monster In the Bank stood on top of the cage like King Kong.

Result: Kevin Owens beat Braun Strowman by escaping the cage.

