Extreme Rules 2018: Carmella vs Asuka, winners, video highlights and analysis

Ellsworth was put in a cage but he still had a major say on the result

The feud between Carmella and Asuka had been brewing for the past few weeks and it took a new turn when James Ellsworth made his return to WWE and started helping the SmackDown Live Women's champion get the upper hand over The Empress of Tomorrow.

But tonight, Ellsworth was locked up and suspended from a shark tank above the ring so that he wouldn't be involved in the match or so we thought.

Asuka started off the blocks quickly and unleashed her offence on Carmella as Ellsworth was a mere spectator from up top. But he soon made his presence felt in the match as he started providing weapons to the champion.

First, he threw in a steel chain which was quickly spotted by Asuka and the referee. He continued his antics as he threw in the spray he used against Asuka to Carmella, which was again thwarted by the 'Empress Of Tomorrow'.

As the action spilt outside the ring, Ellsworth picked the lock of the cage and got out of the cage. But, he got stuck in the cage and was suspended upside down. Asuka couldn't resist herself and started attacking him. She even attacked the officials who tried to free him and continued the assault.

But this provided the best opportunity for Carmella and the champion capitalised on it. She threw Asuka on to the lowered cage as the referee was distracted and covered her up for the win and retained her title.

Carmella defeated Asuka to retain the Smackdown Live Women's championship

But the night was not done for Asuka or Ellsworth. The Empress Of Tomorrow unleashed her fury on Ellsworth and ended the night by applying the Asuka lock on him.

