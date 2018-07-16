Extreme Rules 2018 RAW Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax winners, video highlights, and analysis

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 58.80K // 16 Jul 2018, 07:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss retained her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax

The feud between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax has reached a new level of personal in recent weeks after the title has changed hands twice over the past few months with Jax taking the title from Bliss at WrestleMania before the former Champion took back her title at Money in the Bank.

The deciding factor in this match could be Ronda Rousey who has an issue with both Jax and Bliss at this present moment and will be sat in prime position at ringside taking in the action.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not this will be the end of the rivalry between the two former best friends, since it could be hard to top an Extreme Rules match in the future.

Natalya made her way to the ring alongside Nia Jax to ensure that the former Champion had backup when taking on Alexa Bliss in a match where interference is legal. Mickie James accompanied Alexa Bliss to the match, to even the odds and make sure that if Natalya interferes then she will be the equalizer for the Champion.

The cat and mouse game started the match as Bliss opted to hit Jax with a kendo stick, but The Irresistible Force snapped the stick in front of her. Jax then threw a number of objects in the ring, before taking out Bliss at ringside and then splashing The Champion in the corner.

Jax lifted Bliss above her head in a plank position, before she then dropped her onto the top of a trashcan, Bliss responded with a number of trashcan lid shots to the head as well as a can off the back of Jax, but a straight right hand to the face stopped Bliss in her tracks.

Mickie James tried to run interference, but Natalya pulled her off the apron before Bliss then helped to throw the former Divas Champion into the barricade. Ronda Rousey had seen enough, she jumped the barricade and attacked Mickie James before turning her attention to Bliss.

James attacked Rousey with a kendo stick, but back in the ring, Bliss went for a crossbody but she was caught and Jax went for a Samoan Drop before unloading a number of chair shots, followed by a DDT off the chair to retain her Women's Championship.

Rousey ran into the ring after the match and tried to attack Bliss, but she and Mickie were able to escape unscathed.

Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax to retain the RAW Women's Championship

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com