Extreme Rules 2019: 3 Things WWE shouldn't do at the PPV

Some big matches are set to take place at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules is is just a few hours away. A total of ten matches will be held at Extreme Rules. The show is set to take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will fight Samoa Joe, while the SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line in a Handicap Match. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will defend their titles against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

The Undertaker will grace the squared circle at Philadelphia as the Deadman will team up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. The US Champion Ricochet will lock horns with AJ Styles. The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be on the line in a triple threat Tag Team match, moreover, the RAW Tag Team Titles will be also defended on Sunday.

The match card has some impressive title matches and non-title matches. Here we discuss three things WWE should avoid at Extreme Rules.

#3 The match between Aleister Black and Cesaro shouldn't be a short one

Set for Sunday

Extreme Rules has some exceptional matches on the card and the clash between Aleister Black and Cesaro is certainly one of them. The Dutch Destroyer is set to make his long-awaited return to the squared circle on Sunday. It was revealed on SmackDown Live this week that Cesaro knocked on the door of Aleister Black.

The Swiss Cyborg has been enjoying a fruitful run as a singles competitor in the past few weeks. The Bar certainly enjoyed success but Cesaro is competent to become a big singles Superstar.

The fans are eagerly waiting to see Aleister Black in the ring as he is a magnificent performer. Judging by the build-up of Black's character, WWE certainly has big plans for the former NXT Champion. Considering both Cesaro and Black are remarkable performers, the company should give them an opportunity to deliver a lengthy match at Extreme Rules. While Black is known for his hard-hitting striking ability, Cesaro is known for his incredible strength. It will be a great chance for Black to make a prodigious first impression at Extreme Rules.

