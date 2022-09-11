5 Potential stipulations for Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is scheduled to take place on October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The first match of the event has been made official by WWE and will take place between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Title.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Rousey defeated Natalya, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, and Sonya Deville in a Fatal Five-way Elimination match to become the new number one contender.

The two women have shared a storied rivalry thus far. Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title in July over then-champion Rousey. Morgan retained her title at SummerSlam over The Baddest Woman on the Planer after a controversial finish.

Rousey's shoulders were down on the mat, even though she had the armbar applied. The former women's champion attacked the referee after the match, causing her to be 'suspended' by WWE official Adam Pearce.

As we head into Extreme Rules, we have a plethora of match types these two ladies can wrestle in to settle their bad blood. The chances of this match becoming a submission and/or I Quit match, or even a Street Fight match are quite possible.

So, without further ado, let’s check out the five potential match stipulations for Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules.

#5. The two women can settle their scores in a Lumberjack match

WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TV



Watch our Clash Of Champions Review now: What did you think of the WWE Smackdown Women's Title Lumberjack match?Watch our Clash Of Champions Review now: youtu.be/Esu9I5jAJ1o What did you think of the WWE Smackdown Women's Title Lumberjack match?Watch our Clash Of Champions Review now: youtu.be/Esu9I5jAJ1o https://t.co/FJ3qIhqGyS

This would be a welcome match type for the simple fact that we would have the entire SmackDown women’s division surrounding the ring, ready to attack both Rousey and Morgan at any given opportunity.

However, this may not be a popular match choice by the WWE Universe. But it could make perfect sense considering how Rousey blew through the competition to get one more shot at Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules.

One of the last women's Lumberjack matches to take place was at Clash of Champions 2017 between Natalya and Charlotte Flair.

A match of this magnitude could make for great viewing and could also bring the heel-babyface dynamic into the fold with the heels siding with Rousey and the babyfaces siding with Morgan.

#4. A Ladder match could be an enthralling watch

Liv Morgan climbed the ladder to get the MITB brieface

We feel this match type would be a little symbolic considering how Liv Morgan got her hands on the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the first place. Morgan won the Money in the Bank briefcase by defeating six other women to get the opportunity to challenge for the title.

It is seemingly ironic that we could possibly have a ladder match between Rousey and Morgan. Both women could use the ladder and other weapons to steal the show at Extreme Rules.

Morgan may not be the best in-ring competitor but she’s a fighter, whereas Rousey relies on her MMA background and technical prowess to get the upper hand on her opponents.

Liv Morgan may have a better advantage in this match type than Ronda Rousey, given the fact that the SmackDown Women's Champion wouldn’t need to rely on pure wrestling ability to defeat Rousey once and for all.

#3. An Extreme Rules match between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey could steal the show

Throw out the rulebook with an Extreme Rules match

When fans think of Extreme Rules, they possibly think back to the glory days of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and the wars waged on during the 90s. WWE could look to bring that fighting spirit back into this equation, where we have Rousey and Morgan come out in street clothes ready to destroy each other by any means necessary.

Anything and everything is allowed as a weapon. Have the WWE Universe bring in their own weapons to get them involved in the match. Let both Rousey and Morgan brawl all over the ringside area, through the crowd, backstage, you name it.

Granted, we may or may not see any “color,” but it can be argued that this would be a great match. We could also see Shayna Baszler get involved, as we saw a backstage segment between her and Rousey on SmackDown. What may that lead to? We will have to wait and see.

#2. Steel Cage match could be an ideal final encounter between the two women

A steel cage showdown between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan could be a hit at Extreme Rules.

The steel cage is primarily used to keep other wrestlers out of the ring and to settle feuds or rivalries. Putting Rousey and Morgan inside a steel cage would be very interesting to see since their feud already has some bad blood brewing.

Rousey could use the cage to her advantage and have the upper hand in this match type. The cage could be utilized as a weapon to annihilate and hurt Morgan in any way she pleases.

That’s not to take anything away from the champion, as Morgan can use her high-flying abilities and speed to combat Rousey. Imagine Morgan doing a high crossbody block off the top of the cage onto Rousey? That would be a WWE Extreme Rules highlight that will be remembered for years to come.

#1. An 'I Quit' match could see the two women unleash their brutal sides

The infamous 'I Quit' match has been one of the highlights of WWE programming for many years now. The stipulation is simple: give the wrestlers a microphone and make them do anything they can to make the other combatant scream the words “I Quit!” This is a match that would give Ronda Rousey the advantage for obvious reasons.

Rousey ended up defeating Charlotte Flair not too long in an I Quit match at WrestleMania: Backlash that stole the show. It also led to The Baddest Woman on the Planet getting her first reign as SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv Morgan would put up a heck of a fight, but it can be argued that under these rules it would be a matter of time before she would be screaming the dreaded words. However, Morgan's fighting spirit and resilience could see the champion unleash her more brutal side. She could defy her critics and destroy her challenger to give herself a defining victory.

This could be one 'I Quit match that could go into the history books for Extreme Rules.

Which stipulation on the list would you like to see at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha