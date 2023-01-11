"F*ck you I quit!" - Wrestling veteran reacts to Stephanie McMahon's shocking WWE resignation

After stunning the wrestling world last night, Stephanie McMahon announced she would be stepping down as WWE CEO, with many within the business, including Jim Cornette, sharing their thoughts on the situation.

In a shocking start to 2023, Stephanie's father Vince McMahon has returned to the company's board as its chief executive as he looks to begin the sale of World Wrestling Entertainment. This decision, many believe, may have been the catalyst for Stephanie choosing to leave.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette reacted to the former WWE CEO's resignation statement after announcing her departure from the company.

"’I’ve decided now to, as a buyer, leave, go back to spending more time with my family and also f*ck you I quit!!’. They could of at least had her say ‘I’m gonna continue my leave and spend more time with my children’ and let her quit next week but no." From 7:25 to 7:48.

During her father's short retirement, which started last July, Stephanie, along with former entertainment manager Nick Khan, led WWE in a new direction and era as co-CEOs.

What were Stephanie McMahon's parting words?

Having worked in various roles both on and off screen for WWE over the years, the 46-year-old has given plenty of her time and effort to her family's company.

Late last night, Stephanie McMahon took to social media as she formally announced that she will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer.

"Then. Now. Forever. Together." tweeted the former WWE CEO.

In what has already been a dramatic start to 2023 for WWE, the seemingly concrete departure of one of its most trusted employees has sent shockwaves throughout the fan base and the business as a whole.

