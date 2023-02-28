Fact or fiction: Did Vince McMahon really pitch an NSFW storyline featuring Stephanie McMahon and her brother? 

Vince McMahon is known for his notorious storylines, especially during WWE's Attitude Era. He left no stone unturned in attempting to bring jaw-dropping, head-scratching pitches to the talent. One in particular which stood out the most involved his children.

In 2005, Stephanie McMahon returned to RAW as a heel after a two-year hiatus from in-ring activities. While she did not actively compete in the ring, she did make a few appearances on WWE television, most notably amidst her family's rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin. That same year, she announced her real-life pregnancy. However, in a bid to incorporate it into the story, Vince McMahon came forward with an absurd and outrageous pitch of an incestuous angle, with either Shane McMahon or himself being revealed as the baby's father.

During an interview for a documentary, Stephanie McMahon spoke about the pitch and how she put her foot down, calling out the grossness of the angle:

"My dad did approach me about wanting to be the father of my baby in a storyline for TV, which again only the second time I've ever actually said no to him for something he wanted to do. That one was just a little too gross actually. It's completely disgusting. I don't find the entertainment value in it at all. And he is actually my father, so how could I even play that out? I can't fake kiss my dad like we were in love or something. It's just revolting all the way around," she said.

The McMahon family took it to the extreme to blur the lines between reality and kayfabe. Vince McMahon even faced his daughter in a singles match at the now-retired No Mercy PPV in an 'I Quit' match.

Stephanie McMahon slapped her mother on-screen for a storyline

While WWE has certain elements of entertainment, they have taken it to levels of shock and awe. Vince McMahon's creative strategies and ideations had no bounds, including faking his own death on WWE television to the creation of his 'Kiss my A** Club', amongst others.

Linda McMahon also started making a few appearances in the early 2000s building up an internal rivalry in the family. On an edition of SmackDown around that time, Stephanie McMahon had a few disagreements with her mother, which led to an on-screen feud. During one of their confrontations, the current WWE Chief Brand Officer called her a "conniving b***h" before slapping her in the face.

Later in 2018, she tweeted about the segment claiming it was the hardest thing she ever had to do:

"Slapping my mom was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do on television! It actually made me nauseous! Don’t worry, she got her receipt!" she wrote.

Last year, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were announced as co-CEOs for WWE. This was owing to additional allegations of sexual misconduct by Vince McMahon becoming public knowledge and an investigation into the matter and the company. He made a controversial return to resume administrative duties last month and is seemingly determined to sell his shares in the company.

