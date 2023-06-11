Fan-favorite WWE Superstar to not qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match after a controversial loss?

Matt Riddle is set to lock horns with Damian Priest in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, things may not turn out well for The Original Bro in the match as he could succumb to a loss due to Imperium's interference.

As you may know, Riddle is currently involved in an angle with the heel faction on WWE's flagship show. Both parties have been at each other's throats in the last few days.

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Riddle fire shots at Gunther during a backstage segment before he was interrupted by Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. The 37-year-old star laid waste to the Imperium duo, sending a strong message to them.

Given the recent turn of events, the odds of Imperium interfering in Riddle's Money in the Bank qualifying match can't be ruled out. Gunther, along with Kaiser and Vinci, could make his presence felt during the high-stakes encounter and cost The Original Bro the win.

Matt Riddle could be the one to finally defeat Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

As mentioned earlier, Matt Riddle will likely be the next superstar to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The company recently laid down the breadcrumbs for a potential match between the duo.

During a backstage segment a few weeks ago on RAW, The Ring General mocked Riddle before challenging him to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash it on him. Since then, rumors of a potential clash between the pair have been doing the rounds on social media.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Riddle could get a shot at Gunther shortly. If that's indeed the case, The Original Bro could pose a serious threat to Gunther's reign. The 37-year-old star has all the attributes to take down a warrior like The Ring General.

It wouldn't be surprising if WWE make Gunther drop his title to Riddle, only to move him up to better things. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

Who should defeat Gunther to capture the Intercontinental Championship? Do you think Matt Riddle could be the one to dethrone The Ring General? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes