Fans annoyed after WWE surprisingly removes Bray Wyatt from an event

Bray Wyatt.

The recent SmackDown Live Event that happened on Saturday in Elmira, New York left a lot of fans fuming in frustration. The event oddly had just five matches, however, what annoyed the fans the most was the absence of Bray Wyatt.

As revealed on Wrestling Observer's Daily Update via fans who attended the show, Bray Wyatt was pulled from the main event and there were complaints from the fans about the Superstar not being at the show as advertised.

The Fiend was originally scheduled to take on The Miz in the final match of the show, however, he was taken off the card for an unknown reason.

The fans were so incredibly angry that @WWEBrayWyatt was not at the road to wrestlemania house show in Elmira NY. He was advertised for an entire month. Lots of kids crying with their masks and bray wyatt lanterns 😭😭😭...what happened??@WWE..@TripleH..it was the reason I went — ThePresident PhilWJr (@ThePresidentPWJ) March 1, 2020

It's worth noting that Wyatt was advertised extensively through emails and local media outlets. After Super ShowDown concluded, a local TV commercial also built the show around Wyatt's main event clash against the A-Lister. The company, however, removed Wyatt from the event at the last moment and the fans were certainly not happy with the decision.

The members of the WWE Universe who attended the show were seen talking about Wyatt's absence after the event.

As is the case with live events, the cards are subject to change but, strangely, the WWE pulled the plug on Wyatt's match despite the numerous advertisements.

The Fiend lost the Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown and he is now set to face John Cena at WrestleMania 36.