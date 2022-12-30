Fans beg WWE to sign Waffle House worker after savage chair swing goes viral

A Waffle House worker capable enough to join the WWE ranks is now trending on Twitter. Fans were amazed by the athleticism and reflexes of the woman in the viral video. Her identity is yet to be disclosed but she is already a legendary figure in the eyes of the Twitterati.

The original Twitter video is more than two minutes long and shows the lead-up to a fight between multiple customers and employees. The incident, which gained Waffle House the spotlight overnight, occurred at one of the chain's restaurants in Austin, Texas, U.S.A.

In the fight, a man threw a chair towards the female employee in question. She effortlessly blocked the attack and caught the chair in one arm. Here is the video which has spread like wildfire on various social media platforms.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 WWE gotta start scouting for talent at Waffle House from now on WWE gotta start scouting for talent at Waffle House from now on 😭😂https://t.co/UN055gpvZK

The brawl was pretty intense as chairs and even glasses were swung at the employees and customers. Some stayed behind and filmed the event while others quickly exited the restaurant. The 'Waffle House Girl' has become a global trend, so much so that sketches of the woman were doing the rounds on Twitter.

WWE fans promptly associated the fighting skills of the Waffle House Girl with an in-ring debut. Others compared her skills with that of The Avengers and regarded her dodge as the "ultimate parry." One user even included the mighty Po from Kung Fu Panda in the mix.

Ricky M. @chilloutricky Waffle House to WWE pipeline needs to happen ASAP Waffle House to WWE pipeline needs to happen ASAP https://t.co/NiUOF1uS9e

Celebrities also reacted and gave their opinion on the matter. Most were goofy in their approach and continued the trend by retweeting the video time and again. New clips and camera angles were also later shared from the fight.

TV personalities and other celebrities reacted to the Waffle House Girl on Twitter

Perhaps the most interesting comment on the situation was made by American actress Lynda Carter. She formerly played the role of Wonder Woman and shared a clip from the movie, somewhat similar to the incident.

Comedian Brad Williams hilariously compared the U.S. Army, Navy and other fighter forces to the Waffle employees. The latter are trained enough to defend their country as per his claims.

Brad Williams @funnybrad The US Military has many branches defending our country

Army

Navy

Marines

Air Force

Waffle House Employees

The US Military has many branches defending our country
Army
Navy
Marines
Air Force
Waffle House Employees

Civil rights attorney Scott Hechinger was taken aback by the Twitter trends today. He did some research on why the restaurant chain got into his feed, only to claim later that the Waffle House Girl is indeed a superhero.

Scott Hechinger @ScottHech



This was the global coronation of a new superhero. “Waffle House Girl.” Ben Salaga @__a1va



@GAFollowers How I’m blocking negativity in 2023 @GAFollowers How I’m blocking negativity in 2023 https://t.co/k7FRzHN1O2 I was curious why Waffle House was trending. I figured it was a fight. But after going down the rabbit hole, watching various clips, I’ve come to the conclusion that this was no fight.This was the global coronation of a new superhero. “Waffle House Girl.” twitter.com/__a1va/status/… I was curious why Waffle House was trending. I figured it was a fight. But after going down the rabbit hole, watching various clips, I’ve come to the conclusion that this was no fight. This was the global coronation of a new superhero. “Waffle House Girl.” twitter.com/__a1va/status/…

Scott has shared multiple videos to entertain his followers and continues to monitor the situation closely.

