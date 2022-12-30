Fans beg WWE to sign Waffle House worker after savage chair swing goes viral

A Waffle House worker capable enough to join the WWE ranks is now trending on Twitter. Fans were amazed by the athleticism and reflexes of the woman in the viral video. Her identity is yet to be disclosed but she is already a legendary figure in the eyes of the Twitterati.
The original Twitter video is more than two minutes long and shows the lead-up to a fight between multiple customers and employees. The incident, which gained Waffle House the spotlight overnight, occurred at one of the chain's restaurants in Austin, Texas, U.S.A.
In the fight, a man threw a chair towards the female employee in question. She effortlessly blocked the attack and caught the chair in one arm. Here is the video which has spread like wildfire on various social media platforms.
The brawl was pretty intense as chairs and even glasses were swung at the employees and customers. Some stayed behind and filmed the event while others quickly exited the restaurant. The 'Waffle House Girl' has become a global trend, so much so that sketches of the woman were doing the rounds on Twitter.
WWE fans promptly associated the fighting skills of the Waffle House Girl with an in-ring debut. Others compared her skills with that of The Avengers and regarded her dodge as the "ultimate parry." One user even included the mighty Po from Kung Fu Panda in the mix.
Celebrities also reacted and gave their opinion on the matter. Most were goofy in their approach and continued the trend by retweeting the video time and again. New clips and camera angles were also later shared from the fight.
TV personalities and other celebrities reacted to the Waffle House Girl on Twitter
Perhaps the most interesting comment on the situation was made by American actress Lynda Carter. She formerly played the role of Wonder Woman and shared a clip from the movie, somewhat similar to the incident.
Comedian Brad Williams hilariously compared the U.S. Army, Navy and other fighter forces to the Waffle employees. The latter are trained enough to defend their country as per his claims.
Civil rights attorney Scott Hechinger was taken aback by the Twitter trends today. He did some research on why the restaurant chain got into his feed, only to claim later that the Waffle House Girl is indeed a superhero.
Scott has shared multiple videos to entertain his followers and continues to monitor the situation closely.
A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!