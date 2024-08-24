Fans' heart drops after suspicious Kevin Owens moment, no new champion - Best & Worst of WWE SmackDown this week

Triple H booked an action-packed show for WWE SmackDown this week, featuring two title matches. However, neither bout saw the championship change hands. Additionally, the show confirmed two new matches for Bash in Berlin.

Here, we look at the best and worst from SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Kevin Owens almost turned heel on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens, seemingly against his wishes, will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin. The two superstars have been good friends since their time on RAW, but the tides are seemingly shifting. Owens, customary to his previous turns, showed signs of a potential betrayal on today's episode.

One moment on SmackDown saw Owens pick up the title and rush towards Cody Rhodes, and it appeared that he was about to hit The American Nightmare. The Prizefighter seemingly had a change of heart halfway through and just handed the title to his friend before shouting a warning at A-Town Down Under. But the seeds were sown for what feels like an inevitable heel turn.

#2 LA Knight added to WWE Bash in Berlin

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown had LA KNight's first title defense since he won the United States Championship at SummerSlam. He put his gold on the line against Santos Escobar in an entertaining bout and successfully retained his championship.

Knight went a step ahead and declared an open challenge to defend his United States Championship at Bash in Berlin. Although there is no word on his next challenger, it was a welcome surprise after the WWE Universe saw sporadic title defenses during former champion Logan Paul's reign.

#3 DIY is back in the WWE Tag Team Championship picture

The main event of WWE SmackDown this week saw The Bloodline put their WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against The Street Profits. Solo Sikoa unsurprisingly helped Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa retain their titles before the heel faction launched a brutal attack on their challengers in the post-match segment.

This prompted DIY to rush out in defense of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, as the former champions went after The Bloodline with all their might. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's attack on the reigning tag team champions effectively puts them back in the title picture, which was vital since they never got their rematch.

#4 Worst - Jacob Fatu is no longer a champion

Jacob Fatu had one of the best debuts on SmackDown in recent times, and he won the tag team championships with Tama Tonga only days after arriving on the blue brand. However, Solo Sikoa commanded that he give his title to Tonga Loa as The Tribal Chief wanted Fatu to focus on his Enforcer duties in the faction.

While it could serve as an interesting plot point in the ongoing Bloodline saga, Jacob Fatu's championship reign ending unceremoniously was perhaps not the best decision. If this had been the case, he could have helped Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga win the titles in the first place while still working as Bloodline's Enforcer.

