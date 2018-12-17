Fans react as WWE TLC 2018 is rocked by interferences and title changes

Asuka deserved winning the title

The last pay-per-view of 2018, WWE TLC is now in the history books. This year's TLC was broadcast from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The pre-show of TLC 2018 saw Elias beat Bobby Lashley in a ladders match while Buddy Murphy retained the Cruiserweight title against Cedric Alexander.

TLC's main show kicked off with the finals of the Mixed Match Challenge between The Fabulous Truth and Mahalicia. R-Truth and Carmella defeated the team of Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox and earned the #30 entrance spot for their respective Royal Rumble matches.

In the second match of the night, The Bar faced The New Day and The Usos in a triple-threat tag team Championship match and defeated both the teams to retain the titles.

In the next match, Baron Corbin went one-on-one against Braun Strowman in a TLC match. Heath Slater was the special guest referee for this match and called for the bell to officially start the match and started counting up to 10. At the count of 7, Braun Strowman came out and said that he can get as much assistance as he wanted because there is No-Disqualification in a TLC match.

Then, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Bobby Roode, Finn Balor, Kurt Angle and even the referee Heath Slater surrounded Corbin and attacked him. Apollo hit a moonsault and Angle hit an Angle Slam before Slater put the referee's shirt back on. Strowman pinned him without even hitting a move.

In the next match of this year's TLC, Natalya defeated Ruby Riott in a tables match. Up next, Finn Balor faced Drew McIntyre in a singles match and defeated him with the help of interruption caused by Dolph Ziggler.

Next, on TLC 2018, Rey Mysterio faced the Viper, Randy Orton in a chairs match. After some incredible action, Mysterio defeated Orton with a roll-up.

RAW Women's Champion, Rowdy Ronda Rousey came out next to defend her Championship against Nia Jax. In an action-packed match, Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax to successfully retain her RAW Women's Championship. Becky Lynch attacked Nia Jax backstage after the match and said: "keep my name out of your mouth".

It was an action-packed match.

The 'New' Daniel Bryan faced AJ Styles in a Championship rematch to defend his WWE Championship. After some extraordinary action, AJ Styles was rolled up by Bryan for a fluke victory and Daniel Bryan successfully retained his title.

In the next match of this year's TLC, Seth Rollins put his Intercontinental title on the line against his former Shield Brother, Dean Ambrose. Both of the superstars showed some incredible action before Ambrose hitting the Dirty Deeds to become the Intercontinental Champion.

In the main event of the show, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch defended her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat TLC Match.

In the middle of the match, when Flair and Lynch were fighting on top of the ladder, Ronda Rousey came in and took out the ladder from under them. Asuka took advantage of the situation and won the match to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Here, is how fans reacted to the last pay-per-view of 2018:

Y’all be dogging Nia but Nia has given Ronda her two BEST matches. #wwetlc pic.twitter.com/6jQA3rHjuo — D.A.M (@Dnellicious) December 17, 2018

Becky walked up to Nia like #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/PnN6CQ5kS6 — Good Ol' St. Nikko ☃️🎄 (@nikko_the_auror) December 17, 2018

THE MAN COMETH , THE MAN BREAKETH.



Becky Lynch fighting everyone tonight. Hell Yes. #WWETLC



pic.twitter.com/cUBtR1nk83 — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) December 17, 2018

the raw womens division watching this match right now #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ju7iLrZFzz — kimura (@DevilMasamii) December 17, 2018

The women’s triple threat TLC is main eventing! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8pZ3kCcjAT — Black Announce Table (@blackannctable) December 17, 2018

THE MAN COMETH. THE QUEEN COMETH...



BUT THE EMPRESS CONQUERED.



ASUKA IS WOMENS CHAMPION.



WHAT A MATCH!!!! #WWETLC



pic.twitter.com/XSAX2HDhLR — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) December 17, 2018

WWE UK fans at 2:55am: BURN IT DOWN



Our neighbours: #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/y83loASLmv — R.Dream (@WWERDream) December 17, 2018

It's a bad night for Baron Corbin #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/wIYIsfPkn2 — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) December 17, 2018

