"He can be Bray's first sacrifice" - Fans react to massive rumors of a legendary star's WWE return

The rumor mills have not stopped churning since Triple H took charge of WWE, as there is speculation about a returning star almost every other week. Goldberg is the latest name to pop up regarding a comeback, as reports suggest that he could return at Crown Jewel.

The company's next event in Saudi Arabia will take place on November 5th, and Goldberg could once again be involved in the proceedings, as recently revealed by Xero News.

Fans reacted to the latest update surrounding Goldberg, and many were quick to mention the possibility of Bray Wyatt entering the fray. Goldberg infamously defeated The Fiend at Super ShowDown 2019, and the booking decision hasn't aged well as Wyatt's alter ego was never the same after the upset loss.

Bray Wyatt is also widely expected to re-sign with WWE, and fans believe Crown Jewel could be the perfect place for the returning star to get his revenge against Goldberg.

Chri @revchristj @WWEJohnny420 @CWrestlingUK I could see him righting the wrong of Goldberg at Crown Jewel. @WWEJohnny420 @CWrestlingUK I could see him righting the wrong of Goldberg at Crown Jewel.

GSM @IAMENEMY5000 @NewsXero Do you think a Goldberg vs The Fiend is possible to erase that defeat that affected Wyatt at his best as The Fiend @NewsXero Do you think a Goldberg vs The Fiend is possible to erase that defeat that affected Wyatt at his best as The Fiend

Trey Adkins #LegendsLive4Ever @treyadkins2448 @InsidersPW wouldn’t be surprise bray attacks someone (Seth or riddle)at extreme rules but also attacks DX since it is the raw after extreme rules a perfect time for bray to get even more exposure destroying legends and then we get Goldberg Vs the fiend Crown Jewel @InsidersPW wouldn’t be surprise bray attacks someone (Seth or riddle)at extreme rules but also attacks DX since it is the raw after extreme rules a perfect time for bray to get even more exposure destroying legends and then we get Goldberg Vs the fiend Crown Jewel 👑

Goldberg has drawn a lot of money in the business since getting back into the ring in 2016, and he has continued to wrestle sporadically despite backlash from fans.

The 55-year-old veteran has his fair share of detractors, and they were obviously unhappy over the latest Crown Jewel rumors as the first-time-ever match against Omos was one of the ideas pitched backstage.

As you can see from the reactions below, a section of the WWE Universe has no intention of watching Goldberg wrestle again, especially against the Nigerian giant.

. @Bub3mi Goldberg is wrestling at Crown Jewel? Goldberg is wrestling at Crown Jewel? https://t.co/u2zcJ7howq

Tawanna ☝🏿🩸 @RElGNSSECTION I bet Omos going to be facing Goldberg at crown jewel isn’t he I bet Omos going to be facing Goldberg at crown jewel isn’t he

Willy Does Wrestling @willymYT



Omos and Goldberg should stay AWAYYY from crown jewel. No one cares about them. Roman Reigns Aka bloodline ☝️ SZN @RayonGreenfiel4 Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar

Goldberg vs Omos or Veer



Those are the two matches that have been discussed internally to possibly take place at Crown Jewel on November 5th in Saudi Arabia. Bobby Lashley vs Brock LesnarGoldberg vs Omos or Veer Those are the two matches that have been discussed internally to possibly take place at Crown Jewel on November 5th in Saudi Arabia. Have Bobby Vs Brock idgafOmos and Goldberg should stay AWAYYY from crown jewel. No one cares about them. twitter.com/rayongreenfiel… Have Bobby Vs Brock idgafOmos and Goldberg should stay AWAYYY from crown jewel. No one cares about them. twitter.com/rayongreenfiel…

Daniel Cardenas @DjayDC If Omos is going against Goldberg at Crown Jewel, there’s no f’n way @Goldberg can lift this guy for his finisher! We all saw what happened with The Undertaker! #WWERaw If Omos is going against Goldberg at Crown Jewel, there’s no f’n way @Goldberg can lift this guy for his finisher! We all saw what happened with The Undertaker! #WWERaw

Sarah (Not So) Good @PREClOUSKITTEN #ooc Goldberg allegedly getting booked to go over both Omos and Veer Mahan at Crown Jewel? I thought Vince wasn't booking anymore. Sheesh. #ooc Goldberg allegedly getting booked to go over both Omos and Veer Mahan at Crown Jewel? I thought Vince wasn't booking anymore. Sheesh.

Planktung @PlanksFrThMmrs Goldberg vs Omos at Crown Jewel will actually be abysmal. Goldberg vs Omos at Crown Jewel will actually be abysmal.

Goldberg has not wrestled for WWE since losing to Roman Reigns

Goldberg was part of the roster that traveled to Saudi Arabia earlier this year for a special edition of Elimination Chamber.

The former WCW Champion finally faced off against Roman Reigns inside a WWE ring, and the Tribal Chief picked up a routine win as he added another legendary name to his long list of victims.

As confirmed recently by Goldberg, the Hall of Famer does not have any matches left on his current contract but clarified that he is not done with his career just yet.

Would you like to see Goldberg make his in-ring return at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far