Fans react to Monday Night Raw (12 November 2018)
This week of Monday Night Raw was live from Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. RAW started off with a small tribute to US veterans on the occasion of Veterans' Day.
As the broadcast cut to the live cameras, RAW's tag team division was already in the ring for a battle royal to determine the Captain of RAW's tag team division at Survivor Series. Braun Strowman interrupted the Battle Royal and cleared the ring after attacking various Superstars.
Braun Strowman demanded Baron Corbin to come out and face him. Instead of Baron Corbin, Stephanie McMahon came out and tried the control the whole situation. Stephanie McMahon accepted all the demands of Braun Strowman but said that he can not touch Baron Corbin until Survivor Series.
Rowdy Ronda Rousey came out next to address Becky Lynch and just when she was about to hit Stephanie McMahon, Baron Corbin came out but Rousey hit him instead of Stephanie.
Next, on RAW, Tamina defeated Ember Moon after Nia Jax's interference. After the match, Nia Jax and Tamina both attacked and destroyed Ember Moon.
This week on RAW, Dean Ambrose finally revealed the reason why he turned on his fellow Shield brother Seth Rollins. He said that Roman and Rollins made him weak as did the burden of being their brother. He then poured gasoline on his Shield jacket and set it ablaze in a trashcan next to him.
Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre came out next to talk about Survivor Series. Finn Balor interrupted both of them and challenged Mclntyre for a match. McIntyre refused the offer and made Ziggler face off against Balor. After some incredible action, Balor beat Dolph Ziggler.
Next, Natalya came out to talk about last week but The Riott Squad attacked her and hit her with Hart attack. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable won the Battle Royal to became the captains of RAW's tag team squad for Survivor Series.
Also on this week's RAW, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesner returned to address his Survivor Series opponent AJ Styles. Jinder Mahal interrupted him but Brock Lesner attacked and destroyed him and his partners Singh Brothers.
Bobby Lashley defeated Elias to earn the final spot for the RAW Survivor Series Men's team. After the match, frustrated Elias attacked Lio Rush and threw him at Lashley outside.
In the main event of this week's RAW, Sasha Banks and Bayley faced each other to earn the final spot for RAW Women's Survivor Series team. The match ended in no disqualification after Nia Jax, Tamina, and Mickie James attacked both Bayley and Banks.
After the match, SmackDown Women's division invaded RAW and attacked all the members of RAW Women's Team competing at Survivor Series. Becky Lynch attacked Ronda Rousey with a steel chair.
After a successful invasion, the women of the Blue Brand headed back up the aisle and left the arena with Becky's face covered in blood as she stared down Ronda from up top. Backstage, Stephanie was furious about the whole thing and told Corbin to make sure it didn't happen again at Survivor Series.
Here is how Twitter reacted to this week's edition of Monday Night Raw:-