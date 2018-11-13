Fans react to Monday Night Raw (12 November 2018)

Becky Lynch locks in the Dis-arm-her on Rowdy Ronda Rousey

This week of Monday Night Raw was live from Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. RAW started off with a small tribute to US veterans on the occasion of Veterans' Day.

As the broadcast cut to the live cameras, RAW's tag team division was already in the ring for a battle royal to determine the Captain of RAW's tag team division at Survivor Series. Braun Strowman interrupted the Battle Royal and cleared the ring after attacking various Superstars.

Braun Strowman demanded Baron Corbin to come out and face him. Instead of Baron Corbin, Stephanie McMahon came out and tried the control the whole situation. Stephanie McMahon accepted all the demands of Braun Strowman but said that he can not touch Baron Corbin until Survivor Series.

Rowdy Ronda Rousey came out next to address Becky Lynch and just when she was about to hit Stephanie McMahon, Baron Corbin came out but Rousey hit him instead of Stephanie.

Next, on RAW, Tamina defeated Ember Moon after Nia Jax's interference. After the match, Nia Jax and Tamina both attacked and destroyed Ember Moon.

This week on RAW, Dean Ambrose finally revealed the reason why he turned on his fellow Shield brother Seth Rollins. He said that Roman and Rollins made him weak as did the burden of being their brother. He then poured gasoline on his Shield jacket and set it ablaze in a trashcan next to him.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre came out next to talk about Survivor Series. Finn Balor interrupted both of them and challenged Mclntyre for a match. McIntyre refused the offer and made Ziggler face off against Balor. After some incredible action, Balor beat Dolph Ziggler.

Next, Natalya came out to talk about last week but The Riott Squad attacked her and hit her with Hart attack. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable won the Battle Royal to became the captains of RAW's tag team squad for Survivor Series.

Also on this week's RAW, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesner returned to address his Survivor Series opponent AJ Styles. Jinder Mahal interrupted him but Brock Lesner attacked and destroyed him and his partners Singh Brothers.

Bobby Lashley defeated Elias to earn the final spot for the RAW Survivor Series Men's team. After the match, frustrated Elias attacked Lio Rush and threw him at Lashley outside.

In the main event of this week's RAW, Sasha Banks and Bayley faced each other to earn the final spot for RAW Women's Survivor Series team. The match ended in no disqualification after Nia Jax, Tamina, and Mickie James attacked both Bayley and Banks.

After the match, SmackDown Women's division invaded RAW and attacked all the members of RAW Women's Team competing at Survivor Series. Becky Lynch attacked Ronda Rousey with a steel chair.

After a successful invasion, the women of the Blue Brand headed back up the aisle and left the arena with Becky's face covered in blood as she stared down Ronda from up top. Backstage, Stephanie was furious about the whole thing and told Corbin to make sure it didn't happen again at Survivor Series.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this week's edition of Monday Night Raw:-

Becky “haters” after that segment pic.twitter.com/z03WYkmhJA — kyle ♔ (@spideysthcr) November 13, 2018

Becky Lynch is the best thing about WWE and it’s not even close #raw pic.twitter.com/qv9537O2Yn — tommy1287 (@wehaveagronk) November 13, 2018

Becky Lynch came down the aisle like pic.twitter.com/6aVdwE1jgP — HitMann Beats (@Hitmannbeats) November 13, 2018

“Hello @RealPaigeWWE, yeah.. that’s right, the Elias, so Lashley just started spanking himself in the ring, any room on that roster of yours?”#RAW pic.twitter.com/yXeulstq07 — R.Dream (@WWERDream) November 13, 2018

Elias "Hi is this child protective services" (I need to report a missing child around 10) #RAW pic.twitter.com/tKewanygcn — Wrestling News World (@wnwnews) November 13, 2018

Dean Ambrose, live via rental car. pic.twitter.com/EqMDJaQ4OJ — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 13, 2018

Bobby Lashley trying to trade insults with Elias. pic.twitter.com/ZPhdanCxM3 — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) November 13, 2018

Becky will win pic.twitter.com/agww3vNfBp — Becky lynch 👑 (@Wwe_123_) November 13, 2018

GOD IS A WOMAN AND HER NAME IS BECKY LYNCH #RAW pic.twitter.com/4UwD2v7CDp — Chilling Adventures of Sebby (@sebbyskywalker) November 13, 2018

This Ronda trying to pull a Becky type promo #RAW pic.twitter.com/2TYI2k5Y4s — Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) November 13, 2018

Becky Lynch And Dean Ambrose are the best heels in wwe right now. They literally Define what it means to be a heel . STAN pic.twitter.com/lFuvhdpWU2 — j. (@HellavahRollins) November 13, 2018

Me an hour ago: Becky honestly does too much on twitter lmao I like the girl but she needs to chill

Me now: pic.twitter.com/iv7W8aFGAx — faris | Team Blue💧| #ThankYouRoman (@WyattsGlow) November 13, 2018

At this point, Becky Lynch is more over than Ronda Rousey and having Becky lose on Sunday is the wrong move because she can’t compete where she doesn’t compare pic.twitter.com/nCF8NF3Exe — taryn (@livorleave) November 13, 2018