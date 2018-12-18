Fans react to Monday Night Raw (17th December 2018)

Natalya will face Rowdy Ronda Rousey next week.

This week's of Monday Night Raw was broadcast from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The show kicked off with the return of Chairman of WWE Mr McMahon who said that he had big things to announce about the future of RAW.

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Shane came out one by one and the re-united McMahon Family said that all four of them will take the full control of the Raw brand. They said that new faces and new matches are to be introduced to the show.

Baron Corbin interrupted them and said that he deserved a second chance to become the permanent General Manager of Raw. The McMahon Family discussed amongst themselves and said that Corbin can be the General Manager of Raw if he won the match against Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle came out to a huge pop and as the match was about to begin, Stephanie came out to introduce us to the special guest referee, Heath Slater. Later, Triple H came out and announced that it was a 4-on-1 handicap match as Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews were added to the match. Shane McMahon came out a few moments later and mentioned that it was a No DQ match as well.

All four man attacked Corbin and Kurt Angle pinned him to get the victory. After the match, Angle hit an Angle Slam on Corbin through the table.

Next, on this week's Raw, Dolph Ziggler went one-on-one against Finn Balor. In the middle of the match, Drew McIntyre came out and attacked both the Superstars.

Dean Ambrose came out next to talk about his last night's victory over Seth Rollins. He then issued an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge which was answered by Tyler Breeze. Tyler Breeze showed some great skills in the match but Dean Ambrose hit him with the Dirty Deeds to retain his title. After the match, Ambrose again called out Seth Rollins and Seth Rollins attacked him but Ambrose managed to flee away.

In this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE hyped the return of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. They also hyped the main roaster debut of several NXT Superstars.

Bobby Lashley came out next to explain his actions from last night. But, Elias came out and attacked him with his guitar.

Also on this week's Raw, Revival won a fatal-four way match against AOP, Lucha House Party and B-Team to earn the opportunity to face Chad Gable and Bobby Roode for the Tag Team Championship.

Ronda Rousey came out and issued an open challenge for her title. The RAW Women were arguing backstage about who would go to the ring. Stephanie McMahon intervened and yelled at them, taking them ringside before announcing the 8-Woman Gauntlet match for the challenger to Rousey's Title starting with Bayley and Alicia Fox.

Bayley eliminated Alicia Fox and Dana Broke before Mickey James eliminated her. Ember Moon came out next and eliminated Mickey James. Natalya came out next and got a quick roll-up victory against Ember Moon. Ruby Riott then made her appearance with the Riott squad but Natalya managed to eliminate her.

Shasha Banks was the last entry to the gauntlet and came in strong. Natalya speared her into the turnbuckles and then hit a basement dropkick on Banks. Natalya hit the Sharpshooter on Banks making her tap out to earn the opportunity to face Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey came out to congratulate her on winning the gauntlet match. Here is how the Fans all over the world reacted to this interesting edition of Monday Night Raw:

Stephanie McMahon 4 months ago: "I hate Kurt Angle so much, I'll make his life a complete misery"



Stephanie McMahon tonight: "Kurt's my best buddie. High five mate!" #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/RGj3XIHtPP — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) December 18, 2018

Heath Slater getting respect off all the McMahon's may be my favourite part of #Raw tonight #WWE pic.twitter.com/s615OLLh1t — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) December 18, 2018

Also, we just had an hour long women's gauntlet and no one said: "let's make history."



You know what that means? They just made history by treating their female talent with respect and not patting themselves on the back for it! #RAW pic.twitter.com/9RIBgkvHlq — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) December 18, 2018

WWE: you are the authority now



Us: Sasha v Ronda would be fun



WWE:#RAW pic.twitter.com/RCCvDKqlih — R.Dream (@WWERDream) December 18, 2018

Jordan Bell: WWE

The Ball: Monday Night #RAW episodes

The Hoop: Giving fans what they want pic.twitter.com/43X7wPlkyn — GIF Skull #RAW I Am The Authority (@GIFSkull) December 18, 2018

KEVIN OWENS

AND

SAMI ZAYN COMING BACK SOON#RAW pic.twitter.com/43D2J2cg5z — Michelle Angat (@angatdamn) December 18, 2018

