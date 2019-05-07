Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (6th May 2019)

Top SmackDown Live superstars made their appearance on Raw.

This week's of WWE Monday Night Raw was live from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH. The Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon came out to kick off the show.

Roman Reigns interfered and made his way out to the ring. He talked about why he made an appearance on RAW. Daniel Bryan interrupted them and said Vince to talk with him. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston then came out and had a stare down with Bryan. Vince suggested a "wildcard rule" where three members of SmackDown could go to RAW and vice-versa.

Drew McIntyre then made his way to the ring and called Roman Reigns an egomaniac. AJ Styles then came out and asked Vince if he can bring some friends of his from SmackDown Live. Seth Rollins interfered him and said he will be one step ahead of the Phenomenal One after what happened last week.

Vince McMahon then made a tag team match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles against Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. In the middle of the match, Styles accidentally hit a Phenomenal Forearm on the Universal Champion before leaving the arena. Baron Corbin took advantage of the situation and won the match for his team by pinning Seth Rollins.

Next, on Raw, Sami Zayn came out and continued to mock the audience until Braun Strowman interfered him. Sami Zayn flew away from the arena as Braun Strowman caught him backstage and threw him into a dumpster.

Lucha House Party faced a local team next and defeated them quickly. Ricochet faced Robert Roode next on Raw and beat him comfortably to retain his spot in Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Lacey Evans then faced a Local competitor and defeated her comfortably in front of the four Raw women participants in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

After the match, Lacey Evans warned all the four women before Becky Lynch came out to attacked her.

The Viking Raiders faced the Raw Tag Team Champions, Hawkins and Ryder, in a non-title match and defeated them quickly.

Roman Reigns came out next to face Drew McIntyre and defeated him by disqualification when Shane McMahon and Elias attacked him.

The Miz came out to attack Shane McMahon, but the SmackDown Live Commissioner ran away as Elias and McIntyre beat up Roman Reigns inside the ring.

The A-Lister chased down Shane O'Mac backstage and attacked him with a steel chair, but Shane left the arena after hitting a low blow on The Miz.

No Way Jose came out next but Lars Sullivan attacked him and his entire crew members before leaving the arena.

In the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston defended his WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan. After some back and forth action, Kofi Kingston pinned Daniel Bryan to retain his title.

Here is how fans reacted to this week's Raw:

Vince at the start of the show: okay im gonna let 3 people come to #RAW and 3 people allowed to go to SD regularly.



Cole all night: 3, 3, you hear me say 3 right?



Vince by the end of the show: I meant 5 pic.twitter.com/FOhwINAd7N — R.Dream (@WWERDream) May 7, 2019

Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley teaming up!



It really is a #RAW for the ages! pic.twitter.com/TMK2PiWfWD — Mark (@bcafcmark) May 7, 2019

The WWE championship is being defended on #RAW tonight. Bless 🙌 pic.twitter.com/drx37ZbC3u — The Ma’am (@iamAmandaE) May 7, 2019

Vince McMahon and the WWE creative team. #RAW



pic.twitter.com/03TDcqNyM2 — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) May 7, 2019

Why did you put Sami in a dump truck?



Vince : #RAW pic.twitter.com/m6WIutYWpu — Pat Young (@ThePatYoung215) May 7, 2019

Roman: I’m coming to #RAW.



WWE: No you you’re not.



Roman showing up anyway: pic.twitter.com/HEKetvqRG4 — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) May 7, 2019

My excitement level for #RAW...Z-E-R-O. pic.twitter.com/LFg7z3XIl6 — Alexander The Great 👑🎤(ATG)/Alexander N. Miller (@WWETheAlexander) May 7, 2019