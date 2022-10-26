Fantasy booking Cody Rhodes' potential WWE return 

Cody Rhodes made a spectacular return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins on the night to kick off his second stint with the company.

While the former AEW Superstar continued his dominant run, defeating The Visionary at WrestleMania BackLash and Hell in a Cell, he was sidelined due to an injury after his third consecutive victory over The Architect.

The American Nightmare suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the lead-up to his third match against Rollins at Hell in a Cell. Nonetheless, Rhodes powered through the injury to put on a show for the ages. The former AEW TNT Champion, however, has been off WWE TV ever since.

While the 37-year-old is rumored to be returning to the company at Royal Rumble 2023, nothing has been confirmed yet. In this piece, we don our creative hats to fantasy book Cody Rhodes's return to WWE.

#3. Cody Rhodes returns to WWE to take on The Bloodline at Survivor Series

Ryan Satin @ryansatin WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match (at Survivor Series).



The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,”



- Triple H

(via The Ringer) “We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match (at Survivor Series). The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,”- Triple H(via The Ringer) https://t.co/H2m2sPePeJ The Bloodline vs who for the men’s WarGames match? twitter.com/WrestlePurists… The Bloodline vs who for the men’s WarGames match? twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

WWE recently disclosed that Survivor Series 2022 will feature Men's and Women's WarGames matches. While The Bloodline seems likely to feature in this high-profile match, WWE could build a team of top babyfaces to lock horns against Roman Reigns' faction at the event.

The promotion should keep the identity of the final member of the babyface team a secret, only to reveal it as Cody Rhodes at the event. Given that the name was inspired by a match created by Dusty Rhodes, it would be fitting to have Rhodes return to feature in the match. WWE could have The American Nightmare guide the babyface team to victory.

#2. Rhodes wins the Men's Royal Rumble 2023

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Actually very curious to know, would you rather have Cody Rhodes enter the 2023 Royal Rumble at the number 1 spot or the number 30 spot?



A babyface proving themselves from the start they’re back better than ever isn’t a bad shout imo.



But interested in the general consensus… Actually very curious to know, would you rather have Cody Rhodes enter the 2023 Royal Rumble at the number 1 spot or the number 30 spot?A babyface proving themselves from the start they’re back better than ever isn’t a bad shout imo.But interested in the general consensus… https://t.co/EcKySwHxN6

Following an impressive performance at Survivor Series, WWE could look to add some momentum behind his back by engaging Cody Rhodes in a mini-feud against the likes of Seth Rollins or Baron Corbin.

Next, the creative team should have the former AEW star enter the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 and win it. This could then set up a mouth-watering clash between Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

#1. Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns to become the new Champion

Winning the Royal Rumble 2023 would establish Rhodes as a legit threat to Roman's empire. WWE could weave an interesting storyline surrounding the feud.

Cody should be booked as a force to be reckoned with on the road to WrestleMania 39, having him earn some major victories. With the stage set for the mother of all clashes, The American Nightmare could finally dethrone The Tribal Chief to become the new Undisputed Universal Championship at 'Mania 39.

Do you want Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

