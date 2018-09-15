Fantasy Booking: How Triple H Would Book Hell In A Cell 2018

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.82K // 15 Sep 2018, 16:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Game knows how to book a show

With Hell in a Cell about to hit our television screens this Sunday, WWE has attempted to excite the crowd through some compelling narrative.

However, many feuds have lost their intrigue, with Monday Night Raw continuing to produce predictable television with an abundant concentration on Roman Reigns' push.

Superstars like Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, and Andrade 'Cien' Almas are not even booked for the show, and that only justifies the current state of WWE.

Most of these superstars have worked successfully under Triple H's radar and were ascended on a pedestal in NXT where they became unstoppable.

Since the Cerebral Assassin focuses more on the plot than on pushing an agenda, his creative intervention could have certainly brought more intensity and intrigue to this event.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep into our imaginary yet hopeful wrestling world and predict how Triple H would book Hell in a Cell 2018.

#1 The Revival (C) Vs. SAnitY for the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships

This would have been a classic

Judging by how teams like SAnitY, the Revival, and A.O.P have been booked on the main roster only shows how careless the creative team have been in their attempt to bring some compelling story into the frame.

The Revival have been booked poorly since they stepped foot on the main roster, and have never achieved anything substantial, as of now.

However, this might have changed under Triple H's wing who certainly is a big admirer of tag-team wrestling. Pushing the Revival to SmackDown would have brought more opportunities for the talented duo, and assist the management in booking more fast-paced matches.

SAnitY Vs. The Revival would have been an absolute classic at Hell in a Cell. Considering that the Revival are already champions of the blue brand, and are met with an unstoppable force in SAnitY, things would have literally shifted for SmackDown Live.

Not only this match would have been a treat to the eyes, but would have provided more television time to factions that genuinely deserve the spotlight.

How Triple H would have booked - SAnitY wins the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships and vows to take over the blue brand

1 / 10 NEXT